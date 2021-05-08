OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys tennis team defeated visiting Fulton 6-1 on Thursday.
The Bucs took two of the three singles matches and swept the doubles matches.
At first singles, Oswego senior Sasha Loayza served past Kieran O’Hanlon 6-1, 6-2.
Junior Zachary DeMott earned a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at second singles over Reid Devendorf.
Fulton’s Vinny Salerno defeated Oswego’s Thomas Back 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.
The Bucs’ first doubles team of Josh Chun and Marcus Baker edged Fulton’s Ryan Nichols and Sidney Bradshaw 6-2, 7-5.
At second doubles, Oswego’s Lucas Maniccia and Duncan Baker beat Elijah Turner and Riley Thompson 6-4, 6-0.
Oswego’s Andrew Mullen and Tyler Roper at third doubles topped Fulton’s Simon Bradshaw and Everett Wood 6-0, 6-0.
Oswego won the fourth doubles match by forfeit.
