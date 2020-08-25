OSWEGO — There were many heroes for Oswego Sub Shop in its Oswego Little League Triple A championship effort on Saturday at Lagoe Field.
Oswego Sub Shop upended regular-season champion Knights of Columbus 14-8 in the baseball title contest.
Clinging to an 8-7 lead through three innings of play, Sub Shop tacked on two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth to secure the crown.
Starting pitcher Will Peterson worked three innings and recorded six strikeouts for Oswego Sub Shop. He was followed to the mound by Shawn Baldwin (2 innings, 3 strikeouts) and Nate Chetney (1 inning, 2 strikeouts).
Offensively for the playoff champs, Baldwin stroked two singles and drove in a run. Also getting hits were John Stahl, Chetney (RBI), Peterson (2 RBIs), Easton Broadwell (RBI), Carter Conaway, and Mia Browngardt (RBI).
Others contributing to the win were Evan Leaf, Grant Smith, Alex Daigle, and Ollie Lukowski.
The Knights fought hard but were unable to add the playoff title to their regular-season championship. Pitching for K of C were Greyson Joseph (5 strikeouts), Nolan Sweet (3 strikeouts), and Abe Mays (4 strikeouts).
Mays collected three hits and three RBIs, and Sweet had two hits and an RBI. Others getting hits were Joseph (RBI) and Odis Allison (RBI). Brody Beshures had an RBI walk. Rounding out the K of C roster at Saturday’s game were Max Clarke, Jack Dewey, Nick Dewey, Ian Rolfe, and Maddox Roy.
Oswego Sub Shop scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Chetney delivered a run-scoring single to right field. Peterson reached on an error and proceeded to circle the basepaths on errors to bring the score to 3-0.
K of C answered with five runs in the home first. Following walks to Clarke and Jack Dewey, Joseph drilled an RBI single and Mays knocked in a run with an infield hit. Allison beat out a slow roller toward the shortstop for another RBI single. Later, Sweet and Beshures had RBI walks to give K of C the maximum five runs for the frame, and a 5-3 lead.
Sub Shop got five in the second inning to regain the lead. Peterson had one of the key hits, a single that, combined with an error, allowed three runs to score. Baldwin closed out the inning when his RBI single, plus an error, brought two runs home. It was 8-5 for Sub Shop.
Mays laced a two-run single to center for K of C in the bottom of the second inning to make it an 8-7 game.
In the fourth for Oswego Sub Shop, Stahl ignited the rally by ripping a single to center. Later, two errors allowed two runs to score, making it 10-7.
Another Sub Shop run scored in the fifth. Baldwin nailed a base hit to right field and later scored on Browngardt’s RBI groundout for an 11-7 cushion.
Sweet singled to center and scored K of C’s final run of the game in the home fifth.
A three-run sixth inning padded Oswego Sub Shop’s lead to 14-8. Four consecutive walks forced in one run. Broadwell hit a single up the middle, with two runs scoring on the play.
Sub Shop’s Chetney pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning — with two strikeouts — to closed out the game. He got some defensive help from first baseman Peterson, who knocked down Mays’ sharply hit ground ball and recovered to step on the bag and record the out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.