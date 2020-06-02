OSWEGO — The 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-District Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. For the second year in a row, Ryan Enos, of the Oswego State baseball team, was one of just 11 players named to the Division III All-District 3 First Team.
Last year, the third baseman went on to become a 2019 CoSIDA Google Cloud First-Team Academic All-American after leading Oswego in hits (58), doubles (14), runs (47), and total bases (89). He was a first-team All-SUNY Athletic Conference selection, the 2019 SUNYAC Championship Most Valuable Player, and earned all-region honors from both ABCA/Rawlings and D3Baseball.com.
The SUNYAC Conference named him their Scholar Athlete of the Year in baseball in 2019.
The Oriskany native excels in the classroom, possessing a perfect 4.00 grade-point average (GPA) as a wellness management major.
First-team Academic All-District honorees will advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-American ballot, and the All-Americans will be announced during the second week in June.
(0) comments
