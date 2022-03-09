CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A pair of Oswego State wrestlers will continue their impressive seasons by competing in the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships this weekend at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Senior Isaac Matthews will wrestle Patrick McGraw (John Carroll University) in the 165-pound weight class, while junior Charlie Grygas, the No. 8 seed in the 174-pound class, will wrestle Daniel Devera (John Carroll University). Both matchups will take place during Friday’s morning session.
Matches will be streamed on NCAA.com throughout the weekend. The Division III Championships begin Friday, concluding with the finals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.