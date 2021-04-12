BUFFALO — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team trounced host Buffalo State 14-6 on Saturday.
The Lakers (3-0) got balanced scoring as Sela Wiley and Shae McConnell had four goals each and junior Logan Castiglione had two goals and three assists.
Erin Cody and Kamryn Sherman netted two goals each.
Oswego State raced out to a 9-2 halftime lead and never looked back.
Buffalo State dropped to 0-4.
Oswego held a 13-8 edge in draw controls.
Junior Delaney Kendrick made nine saves in goal for the Lakers.
Oswego State plays today at Geneseo, and will host Clarkson at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.