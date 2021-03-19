OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s lacrosse is back after a 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19.
The team last played on March 7, 2020, in a 19-2 win against Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Now-senior Kamryn Sherman recorded an astounding 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in the victory.
The Lakers’ 2021 schedule is much shorter than normal with fewer SUNY Athletic Conference rivals and even fewer non-division opponents.
This season, the SUNYAC created East and West divisions within the conference. Oswego State is in the West, and will face Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia and Geneseo twice apiece.
Oswego State will only see two out-of-division opponents this season. The Lakers will travel to Morrisville on Saturday, and Clarkson University will travel to Laker Turf Stadium on April 14.
“It’s a lot of new faces to our program, so we’re just trying to get them ready for the college game and make sure they’re prepared for our first game on Saturday,” Head Coach Britt Howard said. “Everyone’s excited. It’s really good to be back on the field.”
Howard has a young team this season with eight freshmen on the 16-player roster. There is only one senior, Sherman, along with just three juniors, two of which are playing with the Lakers for the first time.
After last season’s suspension, the team has a lot of faces that are still adjusting to the college game. Only two of the four sophomores on the team were with Oswego State in 2020. Sela Wiley played in all four games, and Kiara McKercher played in two.
Oswego State graduated 11 players after its four-game campaign last year. One key loss was to graduation was Montana Garrett, who recorded 116 career points in four years. The Lakers also graduated Molly Beck, who had 55 points in just 20 games for the squad.
“Our sophomores are still picking up on a lot. They’re also pretty up to date with the standards of our program and knowing what’s right and what’s not, while installing that into the freshmen,” Howard said. “Every recruiting class is going to be a different class. (This year), I think it’s just making sure our freshmen transition well into our program and making sure they buy into our system.”
The team also lost goaltender Elianna Sanchez, who started all 16 games in 2019. She posted a career 10.54 goals-against average and a .441 save percentage. In 28 games, her career record was 13-7 with the Lakers.
Junior Delaney Kendrick, coming from Wells College, will take over netminder duties for the Lakers. The transfer played in eight games for the Express, starting in her lone game last season, stopping eight shots against SUNY Potsdam in a 16-7 loss.
“Delaney brings a different aspect to the game. She’s calm, asks a lot of questions and she’s focused when she’s in the cage,” Howard said. “She picks up on what Elianna might’ve done and then grows from there. Elianna was obviously a great goaltender, and she worked hard and put in the extra time. I think Delaney is starting to pick up on that and makes sure she transitions that into her game.”
Sherman will serve as one of the Lakers’ three captains this season, alongside junior Erin Lehmann and sophomore Sela Wiley. Howard mentioned that it has been an advantage having Wiley as an “on-campus captain,” especially during the pandemic.
“The three of them have been doing an incredible job just trying to keep the team together and building up a chemistry,” Howard said. “It’s good to have Sela as an on-campus captain because of the circumstances with COVID and we weren’t able to have a fall (season). She roped in the freshmen and the sophomores to help everyone out.”
Oswego State’s season officially begins Saturday at Morrisville. After another road contest March 27 at Brockport, the Lakers on March 31 will play their first home game of the season against Buffalo State. Including the game against the Bengals, the Lakers have five home games in their 10-game schedule.
After last year’s abrupt ending, Howard said she is telling her team to just “take in everything” this season.
“I keep telling the players that obviously we get to play this year and it’s really exciting,” she said. “The biggest thing is just growing our team chemistry for the years to come just because we are such a young team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.