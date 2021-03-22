MORRISVILLE — In the first game action in more than a year for any Oswego State program, the women’s lacrosse team went on the road and defeated the Morrisville Mustangs 20-14 on Saturday.
The Lakers were led by sophomore Sela Wiley’s eight points and junior Logan Castiglione’s seven points.
The teams traded goals over the course of the first five minutes with Wiley netting a pair and freshman Shae McConnell scoring her first collegiate goal to put Oswego State up, 3-2.
The Mustangs (1-2) went on a 4-0 run to grab a 6-3 lead over the next 10 minutes. That run was halted when Castiglione scored her first two goals on man-up situations to bring the Lakers to within 6-5.
The Lakers ended the half on a 4-1 run to grab a 9-7 lead at intermission.
During the run, Oswego State got a goal from Isabella Lembo, two from McConnell, and Castiglione’s third.
Wiley and Castiglione combined for five more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to extend the Oswego State margin to 14-9.
The Mustangs answered back with a trio of scores before Wiley, Lembo, and McConnell scored to make it 17-12 with 10 minutes remaining in the contest.
Senior Kamryn Sherman, Wiley, and Lembo completed the Laker scoring.
Lembo and McConnell both finished with four points while junior goalkeeper Delaney Kendrick made a pair of stops in the contest to notch the win.
Wiley finished with seven goals, Castiglione scored five, McConnell had four, and Lembo had three. Sherman netted the other goal.
The Lakers held a 33-16 advantage in shots on goal while forcing Morrisville State into 22 turnovers. Oswego State held edges in ground balls (23-19) and draw controls (21-15).
For Morrisville, freshman Maddie Baum of Fulton and freshman Ciara Putman of Central Square each contributed an assist. Freshman Dominique Johnson of Fulton had six ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Oswego State (1-0) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brockport.
