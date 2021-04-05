OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team won its home opener on Saturday 16-10 over Fredonia.
The Lakers (2-0) charged out to an 8-3 halftime lead and never looked back.
Sela Wiley netted five goals and Kamryn Sherman and Shae McConnell scored four each to lead Oswego State.
Also getting goals were Isabella Lembo (2) and Logan Castiglione.
Credited with assists for the Lakers were Erin Cody, Erin Lehmann, Castiglione (2), Wiley (2), McConnell, and Lembo.
Allison Coon and Bri Emery topped Fredonia (0-3) with three goals each.
Sophomore Wiley kicked off a pivotal Laker run with a goal six minutes into the first half. Newcomer McConnell scored the next two, her second on an assist from Cody.
After a goal from senior Sherman, Wiley put Oswego State up 5-1. The Lakers went on to take an 8-3 lead into the half with two more Wiley goals and one from junior Castiglione.
Sherman and freshman Lembo each netted a pair of goals in the second half to keep the Lakers in front.
Oswego State controlled the game from the draw as they held a 19-9 edge in that department behind freshman Julia Quirk and Wiley’s 12 draw controls.
The Lakers also had an 11-3 edge in caused turnovers.
Goalie Delaney Kendrick made five saves for Oswego State.
The Lakers will host Geneseo at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.