OSWEGO – With three goals on the night celebrating its three senior players, the Oswego State women’s hockey team swept the three-game regular-season series against SUNY Canton following a 3-1 win over the Roos Friday.
But it wasn’t any of the three upperclassmen contributing to the score, instead a junior, a sophomore and a freshman rounded out the scoring.
Two of the goals stemmed from an initial shot from the blue line, with a forward picking up a rebound, and the third goal came from a nice shot that hit the top of the net in limited space.
“You look at the first period, and all of the opportunities that we had, capitalizing on one or two more of those, that really put (Canton) back on their heels and it probably finishes the game at that point,” head coach Mark Digby said. “To give up the goal that we gave up then to battle back and find a way play a pretty consistent game – second period we got back on our heels a little bit – it was a pretty solid effort.”
Ashlyn McGrath opened the scoring at 6:46 of the first period after she picked up a rebound. Rylee Preston had the original shot, and it was originally tipped by Rachel Corbett that went a little wide. McGrath picked up the loose change for the 1-0 lead.
“(The) first goal, we did a great job of getting a puck back in the offensive, getting it up to Rylee,” Digby said. “She does a great job of a getting a puck through and generating a rebound and you capitalize.”
Danielle Goner scored Canton’s lone goal of the game on a “floater” from the blue line in open space, a shot that Digby called “a goalie’s nightmare.”
While Joanna Hiebert saw limited action after the goal – including just one shot in the third period – Digby noted Hiebert’s “movements looked sharp after that” goal.
“Any time you’re not seeing a lot of pucks, it’s hard to just stay mentally sharp. At that point in the game, she hadn’t seen a puck in four or five minutes. It’s hard,” Digby said. “Obviously we don’t like that it went in. She certainly doesn’t like that it went in. But, the challenge of having to re-gain your focus and reset, when you get it done in a game like that, you can look back on it and say it’s a great learning experience.”
During the silent second period, where the Lakers “got back on their heels,” Digby added, Canton had a few more chances. But he chalked that up to a more aggressive playstyle.
“Any team, when you give them time and space, they’re good enough to make plays and to get out of their own zone. Even for us, when we’ve got to make plays under pressure it’s hard,” he said.
Then the Lakers tacked on two more goals in the final period. Kyleigh Grugin picked the top corner over the shoulder of Sirena Alvarez for the 2-0 lead with 17:57 left in the period.
“It was nice to get that one at that time of the period. It allowed everybody just to take a deep breath,” Digby said. “We weren’t even a full rotation through the forward lines yet and we had a lead. That just allows everybody to play with a different edge.”
Ariella Haas rounded out the scoring after another rebound after another long shot from Avery Webster was tipped up front by Simone Bednarik. Haas, similar to McGrath, picked up the puck and scored.
“The third one, just to create a little separation there, any time you get your so-called top players to be gritty and get those goals around the net, that’s a good sign for us moving forward,” Digby said.
Now that Senior Night came and went, Digby said it might be starting to hit the three seniors – Philomena Teggart, Aislinn McAleer and Chyne Kennedy – that things are coming to a close for their collegiate careers.
“That extra desperation that you need to have out of your seniors this time of year, but also that extra poise you need out of your seniors, all three of them showed them tonight,” Digby said.
But, Oswego State (13-7-1, 10-4-1 NEWHL) still has a couple more weeks of the regular season before the NEWHL championships come around. Taking all six points from Canton this season is a huge help as the Lakers try to keep pace for second place, which would earn them home ice advantage for at least the semifinals.
Oswego State travels to SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.
“Right now, we’ve set ourselves up in a good spot. Now, we’ve got to keep taking care of our own business,” Digby said. “As we keep rolling along here, obviously Tuesday night will be huge. Hopefully we’ll just continue to play the way that we have.”
