OSWEGO — This past weekend for the Oswego State women’s hockey team was a “learning experience,” head coach Mark Digby said.
After a two-game series against Plattsburgh State — one league game and one non-league game — as well as a non-league contest against William Smith College Tuesday, Digby added the team’s upcoming game today against Morrisville State will be “the real test” to figure out what the team took “out of that three-game set.”
The Lakers dropped all three games, with 6-3 and 4-1 losses to the Cardinals, followed by a 2-1 loss against the Herons.
Saturday’s game against Plattsburgh was “the most even one (the team has) had,” Digby mentioned.
“We’ve approached each (game) with the right mindset, just trying to chisel away a little bit so we can take little lessons out of the game, and I think we have,” he said.
But in Tuesday’s game, William Smith played with an “underdog mentality,” flipping the roles from the Plattsburgh games.
“We had to reset our minds to where we were last weekend where we were the underdogs,” Digby said. “Finding a way to take that lesson out of that disappointing loss, that’s going to be important for this group moving forward.”
Oswego State has just the one Morrisville game this weekend. After a lot of rescheduling with league games, the Lakers were originally supposed to have this weekend off from games.
The Mustangs are 4-11-1 (2-8-1 NEWHL) and haven’t won since Dec. 11 — a 5-0 shutout over Buffalo State.
Digby added the original intention was to use the weekend to “get back into the weight room and back into (a) routine.” With all the changes to the schedule and COVID-19 protocols, the team hadn’t been able to do that yet — plus, classes started this past Monday.
He also said it’s not just a “regular Friday night game” — the league points at this stage in the season are crucial.
“We’ve just been all over the place in terms of what we could do,” Digby said. “Being able to put all of our emphasis on the one game will allow us to keep our heads on straight. With only having weekend games next week, that’ll be the right emphasis for us and we can reset on Monday.”
SCHEDULE CHANGES
The Northeast Women’s Hockey League went under some massive schedule changes ahead of the weekend. Originally, this weekend, as aforementioned, the Lakers were supposed to be off. Now they travel to Morrisville.
Oswego State has three consecutive games against SUNY Canton (Feb. 4, 5 and 11), followed by a game against SUNY Potsdam Feb. 15. The Lakers travel to Morrisville State Feb. 18 and head to Buffalo State Feb. 22.
The NEWHL also moved its semifinals from Feb. 26 to March 1 to account for all the schedule changes around the league.
The schedule also now is strictly league games for Oswego State, marking the “beginning of the end” of the regular season.
“It’s strange to be looking at it. You’re looking at the schedule adjustments and there’s eight games on it or whatever and you think, ‘Wow, that’s really all there’s left,” Digby said. “It’s funny but now is the time that all the little lessons and these growing pains that we’ve talked about, we’ve got to start tying the pieces together.”
MORRISVILLE MINUTE
Morrisville sits in fifth place in the NEWHL with five points, six points behind fourth-place Oswego State.
Rhys Brown leads the team with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) in 11 games, followed by Alana McDonald (6 goals, 2 assists) and Kate Mabey (1 goal, 7 assists) with eight points each.
All three of the Mustangs’ goalies have played their fair share of time this season. Emma Plett has nine games played (six started) with an .865 save percentage, and a 4.35 goals against average. Mak Gange has played in eight games (five started), with a .924 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average. Elizabeth Timby has seven games under her belt (four started) with an .871 save percentage and a 3.61 goals against average.
SECOND TIME AROUND
This is the second time Oswego State and Morrisville have met this season. The Lakers had an 8-0 shutout on the road.
Ariella Haas had a five-point game (two goals, three assists), followed by Sophia Kyrkostas’s three assists. Aislinn McAleer picked up a goal and an assist.
Also recording points were: Chyne Kennedy (1 goal, 1 assist), Simone Bednarik (1 goal, 1 assist), Taylor Hudon (2 goals), Mia Conboy (1 assist), Philomena Teggart (1 assist), Avery Webster (1 assist) and Morgan Shines (1 goal).
Bryn White posted a seven-save shutout. Plett made 35 saves in net for the Mustangs.
