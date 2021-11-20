OSWEGO — The Oswego State women's hockey team shutout SUNY Potsdam 5-0 Saturday in a Northeast Women's Hockey League contest.
Five different Lakers recorded a goal, with Ariella Haas leading the team with three points (two goals, one assist).
Joanna Hiebert recorded seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Oswego State (4-2-1, 2-2-1 NEWHL) returns to action on Tuesday against non-conference opponent William Smith College.
For a full game story from Saturday's game, visit oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday and check out the Tuesday edition of The Palladium-Times.
