OSWEGO — The Oswego State women's hockey team earned its second consecutive shutout, this time over Neumann University in a 7-0 victory Saturday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
Eleven different players recorded at least one point for the Lakers, including two goals each from Megan Teachout and Morgan Shines.
Oswego State's regular season begins next weekend on Friday and Saturday with a road trip to Adrian College (Adrian, Michigan) the first day, and Trine University (Angola, Indiana) the next.
Be sure to check out oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday for the full game story, and Tuesday's issue of The Palladium-Times for the printed story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.