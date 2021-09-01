OSWEGO – It was a lot of offense for the Oswego State women’s soccer team, but just one goal showed on the scoreboard after 90 minutes, with the Lakers winning 1-0 against Cazenovia College on Wednesday at Laker Turf Stadium.
The game was the first contest for Oswego State in two years after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Its last game was Oct. 26, 2019, which was a win against Buffalo State.
After nearly 20 months off, head coach Brian McGrane said some of the players felt anxious – several of them playing their first collegiate game – but, overall, it was excitement to get back on Laker Turf Stadium.
“I asked (the new players), and they said they were a little nervous. But once the whistle blows, it’s something they’ve been doing 13 or 14 years,” he said. “You could tell at the beginning of the game there was a bit of nervousness. Eventually soccer hits and the nerves go away.”
Sophomore Luigina Serrao broke the scoreless tie on Oswego State’s 12th shot on goal and countless shot attempts. The goal came in the 78th minute of the game, and was the Oceanside native’s first collegiate goal.
McGrane said that Serrao is more of a physical player who “creates a lot of havoc.” He added that this year’s roster has a few more new players with similar tendencies, “which is really good on the athletic side of things.”
“For me, by that point in the game, (when she scored), it was like, ‘Thank gosh.’ With the team, it was a lot of excitement,” McGrane said. “They’re great kids off the field, but they have that switch in their brain that says, ‘OK, we’ve got to pick it up.’ … It’s a completely different team this year, but a fun one to be around.”
Oswego State kept possession in its offensive half for most of the game, not allowing any shots on goal from the Wildcats. While Cazenovia did record three shot attempts, the Lakers showed their offensive prowess with 12 shots on goal and 37 shot attempts.
McGrane added that all four defensive backs are taking larger roles for the first time this season, talking a much larger amount of minutes each game.
Goaltender Haley Muehl didn’t have to make any saves for Oswego State.
While the offense came in many different ways – such as countless cross attempts, 13 corner kicks and even a few breakaway attempts – McGrane said he wished his team finished a little better.
“If we scored 12 (goals) tonight, I think I’d be a little worried because we may have used them all (for the season),” he said. “I thought we deserved a couple more but we played well enough to get it done (with one goal).”
Outside of Serrao’s goal, she was tied for the team lead with three shots on goal. Graisa Madden and Elizabeth Myers also had three shots each, while Katie Delgrosso added a pair. All three also played a majority of the game – something McGrane mentioned he’ll need out of them when it comes to SUNYAC games.
“I thought they did a great job of hounding (Cazenovia’s) backs and putting pressure on them,” McGrane said. “But as we grow together and get two, three, four games into the season, hopefully we can be a little bit more clinical in terms of finishing in front of the net.”
Oswego State (1-0) has a couple weeks on the road before finally returning home in the middle of September. The Lakers’ next contest is a non-league game at SUNY Canton on Saturday.
“We’ll take the next two days to really focus on finishing and other certain things in certain areas,” McGrane said. “Road games are always different. You’re up early in a different environment … But we’ll be ready and prepared for Canton and moving into Houghton next week.”
