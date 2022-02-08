OSWEGO – Four different players scored four different ways for the Oswego State women’s hockey team in its 4-0 win over SUNY Canton Sunday.
Plus, the Lakers maintained a majority of possession, notching 45 shots on net, utilizing “volume shooting,” allowing the team to “hunt pucks in the offensive zone and play better that way.”
Head coach Mark Digby said he was happy to see the team enter Sunday’s game with the same “intensity” it had against Canton Saturday – a 5-0 win for Oswego State.
“Seeing the same opponent again, that was different because it takes a different approach. It’s more of a playoff-type approach to the game with adjustments and that sort of thing,” Digby said. “It wasn’t a clean game necessarily, but you’ve got to be good at unclean games, too. It was nice to see them come out and execute the way that we did.”
The Lakers’ first goal, off the stick of Emily Gustafson, came right after a Simone Bednarik body-checking minor at 3:47 of the first frame.
After the puck popped out into the neutral zone, Gustafson picked up some speed with the puck and took a hard slap shot in the circle of the offensive zone, getting the puck just past the shoulder of Mak Ganje at 5:50 of the opening period.
Digby added it wasn’t a short-handed goal, but the penalty killers are the ones that started the momentum leading to Gustafson’s goal.
“You look at kid like Gustafson, she has only played one game since Christmas. She battled to get herself back in the lineup and took advantage of the opportunity,” Digby said. “She was really good on the penalty kill, chasing the puck up the ice and threw a heavy shot on net. I thought she was really good in the game.”
After a couple quick passes, Mack Hull led a rush into the offensive zone skating by a few Canton defenders, getting a low shot past Ganje with 3:12 left in the first period.
“If you can be intelligently aggressive, that’s the way you need to play this time of year to be successful,” Digby said. “Our players did a nice job of attacking the net and trying to find seams. Some of them resulted in a loss of possession, but I’d rather have them out there trying to make something happen than just holding onto the puck and staying alongside the perimeter.”
At the end of the second period, at 17:01, Sophia Kyrkostas shoved the puck past Ganje after the goaltender couldn’t handle the original shot from Chyne Kennedy at the blue line while the Lakers were on the power play.
Following some offensive zone time, Lizzie Burke rounded out the scoring with 9:28 left in the game after receiving a pass from Morgan Shines. Her one-timed slap shot hit the top of the net, making it 4-0 Oswego State.
“When you attack the net, it forces attention on the puck carrier and leaves people open backdoor. Lizzie did a good job of being patient out there and keeping herself in a shooting area, not just drifting outside the dots. She takes a lot of those shots in practice. It’s nice see one of them in a game go in,” Digby said. “You get one on the power play, one basically shorthanded, one off the rush and one off zone play. When you can score in different ways, that certainly helps build confidence.”
Joanna Hiebert made 18 saves for her fourth shutout of the season – and second of the weekend against Canton.
“She got challenged in the areas at times, not that it was consistent,” Digby said. “But I think it’s certainly the right time of year you want a goalie feeling good about herself.”
The Lakers (11-7-1, 8-4-1 NEWHL) have a quick turnaround with a road game Tuesday at Buffalo State for the second of three matchups against the Bengals.
Buffalo State (1-16-1, 0-11-0 NEWHL) is still looking for its first league win. Most recently, the Bengals were swept by SUNY Potsdam this past weekend.
“It’s nice to see (our players) get rewarded. ... They understand when we play to our potential, we’re moving our feet and we’re playing hard. It’s nice to see them connecting in those areas right now,” Digby said. “When you’re feeling good about yourself, like they are right now, you like it. When you’re playing well, you want to continue to play.”
