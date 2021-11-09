OSWEGO — Over 2,800 miles across the country, two sisters that never played against each other growing up finally got the chance Sunday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
Oswego State’s Lizzie Burke, a freshman for the Lakers, and SUNY Potsdam’s Emily Burke, a graduate student for the Bears, lined up for the first faceoff of the Oswego State and Potsdam women’s hockey game.
Laker head coach Mark Digby and Potsdam’s head coach Greg Haney — a former assistant coach for Oswego State a few years ago — set it up so the Burke sisters could go head-to-head. Haney said “it’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
“(Emily) was like, ‘You’ve been a forward longer than I have. You should know how to take this faceoff,’” Lizzie said. “The competition was there, clearly. It made it a different atmosphere for me. … I just wanted to kind of prove myself since I’m the younger (sister). Other than that, it was just fun competition and I really enjoyed playing against her.”
The Burkes’ father was able to make the game, spending Saturday in Potsdam for Emily’s game against Morrisville State, before making the trek to Oswego State.
Lizzie said that while their father has some Potsdam gear — just because Emily has been in college longer — he stayed pretty neutral and elected to wear a San Jose Sharks jacket, “representing (their) home.”
“Those are moments that are bigger than the game, for sure,” Digby said. “When you get an opportunity to square off against your sister, as important as the game is to the team, some of those moments are much more important to families. The players understand that.”
The younger Burke won the faceoff, which was the start of a 4-4 tie between Oswego State and Potsdam.
Potsdam scored the game’s first two goals off the sticks of Kaylee Merrill and Stephanie Dunlap. Merrill’s deflection goal up front came with 8:46 left in the opening period, and Dunlap’s was a shot from the faceoff circle with 5:54 left in the first.
Twenty-three seconds after the second goal, Oswego State’s Amanda Zenstein dumped the puck in from the blue line that snuck through the five-hole of Potsdam goaltender Ellie Zurfluh.
Another Laker defender, Chyne Kennedy, scored a goal at 16:13 of the first period after a shot from the blue line that snuck underneath the elbow of Zurfluh into the back of the net to tie the game.
“It’s nice when you can get depth of scoring and when you have contributions from the back end, that’s certainly helpful,” Digby said. “If we want to compete with the better teams, we’re going to have to get balanced but we’re also going to have to get scoring from our defense also at appropriate times. Tonight, it was nice to see them finally get rewarded with a couple there.”
Dunlap scored again in a very similar way to her first goal at 12:07 of the second period, giving the Bears a 3-2 lead.
Minutes later, Kyleigh Grugin tied the game again with 3:06 left in the middle fame after she got a pass in the slot.
The Bears picked up some momentum toward the end of the period after a rebound goal from Emily DellaNeve with just 1:28 left.
Zenstein scored her second goal of the night on the power play at 4:53 of the third period.
Regulation ended in a 4-4 tie, pushing the game to a five-minute overtime period. Neither team found the back of the net, but Oswego State was controlling possession for most of the extra time. Both teams earned one point in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League standings with the game finishing in a tie.
“I give (our players) credit for finding that extra jump in the third period. First two periods were very similar to the first period last night, where you play well enough to camouflage how average you are,” Digby said. “I love the fact that they came out with a lot of fire in the third period and found a way to battle back to tie it up. … They kept coming back and kept coming back.”
The Lakers outshot the Bears 56-10 and had numerous rebound opportunities all game, both at even strength and on the power play — where Oswego State went 1-6.
“When two players are thinking there’s going to be an extra pass so they’re trying to move to support, and then somebody else is thinking shoot and you end up with not a body within 10 feet of the net, there’s no rebound looks,” he said. “Hopefully, we can just be more in sync with that next weekend. We certainly have to be better than we were tonight.”
While Oswego State committed limited penalties — a slashing minor from Emily Gustafson in the first period and a checking minor from Ariella Haas in the third, which was eventually canceled out four seconds later by a Potsdam penalty — and killed both penalty kills, Digby mentioned the team is going to have to focus on maintaining the ideal identity of fast and aggressive play with possession of the puck.
“It’s easy to be an aggressive and physical team when you’re playing on the forecheck. But when you maintain possession for as long as we have (in the last few games), it’s hard to play that way,” Digby said. “It’s easy to let off the gas on the identity piece. As a young team, we’ve got to learn how to do a better job with that. The nice part is that they found a way to get a point out of tonight. Very easily could have gone the other way here.”
Oswego State (3-0-1) continues its unbeaten streak in the early parts of this season and travels to SUNY Cortland on Friday before hosting Plattsburgh State on Saturday for two more NEWHL contests.
“You hope that by the end of the year, you’ve been in enough situations that when they come up in playoffs, you understand how to handle them. Tomorrow, I’ll probably be a little bit more comfortable with the result than I am right now. But at the end of the day, this game will make us better for the end of the year,” Digby said. “We’ve just got to get everybody back in sync. … The third period tonight shows that we’re capable of controlling the pace against most of the teams that we’ve played so far. We’re comfortable with what we’ve got. Now we’ve just got to put the pieces together.”
