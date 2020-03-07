PLATTSBURGH — After a 1-0 win over the Morrisville State on Tuesday in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals, the second-seeded Oswego women’s hockey team is looking to turn some heads today at 3 p.m. in the conference championship game against top-seeded Plattsburgh at Ronald B. Stafford Arena.
Oswego State coach Diane Dillon said she’s most proud of the desire the team has shown throughout the season, and that the team is hungry for victories. She commended the team on its positive performance against the Mustangs.
“Tuesday’s playoff game was outstanding and probably the best game we’ve played this season. It has been a long one. I was very proud of their effort,” Dillon said.
In preparation for the Cardinals during practice this week, Dillon emphasized that the biggest need of the Lakers team is to continue to stick to the season-long game plan and come out with a win.
“It’s about continuing to work on what we do well and continuing to develop our confidence,” she said. “Heading to Plattsburgh is a big challenge for us.”
Oswego State has had a sense of unity they’ve developed throughout the season. The goal is to have the Lakers be able to come away with positive memories and key takeaways this weekend.
“Everyone’s contributing, and I think that’s one of the most important things. Everybody’s on the same page, and I think that if we continue to do that we’ll be fine,” Dillon said.
Dillon revealed that a team locker room tradition is to blast Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” after a win.
No win? No song.
Despite Oswego State falling to a sweep at the hands of Plattsburgh during the regular season, Dillon lauded her players for their previous performances against the Cardinals and is proud of the Lakers’ overall improvement throughout the campaign.
“We’ve played (Plattsburgh) three times this season and we have gotten better each time,” she said. “Last time was an excellent contest. We had opportunities to shut them down during certain parts of the game.”
Plattsburgh, the top-ranked team in the nation according to USCHO.com, has an overwhelming 25-1 record with a total of 36 points. The point total is 12 more than Oswego State (24).
Unlike the Lakers’ strategy of tackling the Mustangs, Dillon expressed how the team’s focus is less about targeting key players, and more about countering all-around with a “sound defense” and remaining attentive throughout game play.
The Cardinals are led by NEWHL Player of the Year, Annie Katonka. She has 20 goals and 20 assists so far this season.
Sara Krauseneck is second on the team in points with 34 (18 goals, 16 assists). Nicole Unsworth (15 goals, 18 assists) and Ivy Boric (10 goals, 23 assists) both have 33 points.
Between the pipes, Ashley Davis has posted an 18-0 record with a 0.91 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.
Dillon recognized the danger of the Plattsburgh offense, but knows what to expect from previous matchups. The team is aiming to put limits on its opponent’s opportunities and to stop drives to the net in its tracks.
“(The Cardinals) put the puck in from 4 or 5 feet, so there’s a rebound, a scramble, and then a fight,” Dillon said. “It becomes much like a football scrum down there on the paint. Our defensemen have to be physical, and our forwards have to come in and help clear pucks quickly.”
Even with the magnitude of the Cardinals’ big scoring threats, the Lakers seem confident moving forward.
“I don’t want to take anything away from the Cardinals. They’re number one. They’re the cream of the crop and have been for a long time, but it is time (for a change),” she said. “I think, over the past four or five years, they’ve been the most beatable team. They don’t have that superstar kid that can snipe from the blue line, so they are pretty methodical now.”
For the Lakers, NEWHL Rookie of the Year Megan Teachout leads the team in points with 27 (13 goals, 14 assists). Eryn Stewart is second with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists), while Amber Thomas is third with 21 (6 goals, 15 assists).
Senior goaltender Rachael Farmer is 14-6-4 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.
Dillon noted Farmer and Stewart have risen to the challenge in previous matchups and performed admirably. She spoke highly of Farmer for her numerous saves and ability to spread herself out while in the net.
“She will probably save some more shots, but we have to make sure we let her see the puck,” Dillon said. “Her rebound control was excellent.”
As for Stewart, her game-winning goal on Tuesday and puck retrieval skills impressed Dillon. Dillon revealed that the coaching staff and fellow players alike were all cheering for Stewart on Tuesday to get the payoff for her time on the ice.
“We kind of stalked (Stewart) as a recruit. We wanted her so badly,” Dillon said. “If you look back at her stats for her four years here, she’s been toward the top of the scoring list.”
Dillon’s ultimate wish is for young and veteran players alike to experience a NEWHL championship victory against the Cardinals.
Regardless of what today’s outcome may be, the coach emphasized the importance of “the little things” and the Laker women keeping their cool.
