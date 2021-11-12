OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team has dominated possession over the last two weeks.
Against Buffalo State and SUNY Potsdam last weekend, Oswego State outshot both teams by a combined 115-17. But the Lakers only came away with three points — two points after an 8-1 win over Buffalo State and one point with a 4-4 tie against Potsdam.
Now, the focus is on learning how to be a gritty team combined with being the possession team the Lakers have already been, head coach Mark Digby said — especially since Plattsburgh State comes to town on Saturday, after a road game against SUNY Cortland.
“As games go on, when you maintain possession the way that we did, it’s easy to get greedy thinking, ‘We have to rely on our skill to make plays and to score goals.’ The reality is, you’ve got to rely on your grit to get to the front of the net to score goals or to open up lanes to make plays to score goals. It’s a hard concept to grasp at any age or level,” Digby said. “Sometimes you get to the point where you have possession in the offensive zone and you made a couple passes, then you start to lose your patience and say, ‘Well, I’m just going to try to dangle somebody,’ instead of trying to maintain possession and working pucks around. Sooner or later, a shooting lane is going to open up.”
In both games over the weekend, Oswego State allowed the first goal of the game. Against the Bengals, after they scored with two minutes left in the opening period, the Lakers responded with eight unanswered goals.
Kyleigh Grugin and Morgan Shines scored two goals each, while Megan Teachout and Avery Webster had three assists each. Bryn White made just six saves on seven shots in the contest.
“We had some unbelievable puck luck on Saturday,” Digby said. “Every one of them resulted in a goal.”
In the game against the Bears Sunday, Potsdam scored the first two goals of the first period before Amanda Zenstein and Chyne Kennedy tied the game up. The teams went back and forth with goals, eventually ending in a tie after the five-minute overtime period.
Zenstein scored her second goal of the game to tie the game 4-4, and Grugin — who was named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Player of the Week — scored her third goal of the weekend. Philomena Teggart had two assists. Goaltender Joanna Hiebert made six saves.
“There were a lot of positives that came out of the weekend. The first was the fact that we were able to stay on the gas even when we were behind,” Digby said. “That game (on Sunday) very easily could’ve been opened up for us. Hats off to (Potsdam). They stayed disciplined and they stayed within their structure. Their goalie played great.”
Digby added that both goaltenders will continue to get opportunities, “even if somebody really steps up and starts getting extremely hot.”
But since both are sophomore goalies with just two games of experience each after not playing last year, Digby said both Hiebert and White need “opportunities to develop and show what they can do.”
“Both have gone in and been in different situations and have played well,” he said. “We’re not looking to make a decision on who’s going to be the regular starter for a long time. They’re both quality goalies and they’re great young women. We’re in a good spot with goalies.”
With two more NEWHL matchups this weekend, four more points for the conference standings are on the line. After the tie against Potsdam, where Digby said after the game that the players looked a little “out of sync,” Oswego State has worked on getting back into a “re-attack” mentality instead of a “reload” mentality after retrieving pucks from an initial shot.
In the game against Potsdam, Digby mentioned there were some points where defensive players moved into the high slot to “try to be an attack” option, instead of trying to “stretch out the zone” with all five Potsdam players right near the net.
“If you’re going to volume shoot, getting pucks back is so important because then you can try to catch teams out of position,” Digby said. “You can’t just be skating into traffic all the time. Especially for a young team, we have these expectations for ourselves that we want to be very good right away. The reality is that we can be. But we also have to learn along the way, too. For us as a program, we’ve got to stay realistic with what it is that we’re doing.”
The Lakers also limited how many penalties they took over the weekend, killing all six of their opposing team’s power-play opportunities. But, when Oswego State controls possession as much as it did over the weekend, “sometimes you don’t have opportunities to take penalties,” Digby mentioned.
“When you have the puck that much, it’s hard to take penalties, which is a good thing. We want that to stay that way. At the same time, as we get into games like this weekend where I don’t think we’ll have as much possession time, I’m curious to see how we do,” Digby said. “Can we maintain that discipline? I don’t think we’ve used our sticks a lot. We’ve relied on being good at angling and moving our feet to get it done. So far that’s been a huge positive for this group.”
Cortland enters Friday’s match with a 2-1 (0-1 NEWHL) record, fresh off a 5-1 loss to Plattsburgh last Saturday. The Red Dragons have a 2-1-2 record against the Lakers in their last five meetings. The most recent was a 2-2 tie at Cortland on Jan. 22, 2020. Megan Teachout scored once, while adding an assist. Grugin also had an assist in the game.
Oswego State assistant coach Megan Quinn was an assistant coach with Cortland during the 2019-20 season.
Plattsburgh — the No. 1 team in the nation and the defending national champions — comes to town Saturday. The last time these two teams met was during the NEWHL championship game on March 7, 2020, in a 6-1 loss for the Lakers. The goal was scored by Teggart, and Teachout recorded an assist.
Oswego State is just a few years removed from its first-ever win against the Cardinals on Nov. 20, 2016, and a tie on Feb. 3, 2018.
“Getting off to a good start Friday so they can start to feel that rhythm again is key,” Digby said. “If we can start to get back to playing with pace, that will make it easier to feel good about what we’re doing. The more we can do that, the more success will follow.”
Saturday is also the annual TEAL game for the Lakers, raising awareness for ovarian cancer. The night also remembers Mary Gosek, the late wife of men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek, who passed away five years ago from ovarian cancer.
But this year, there are no players on the team that met Mary in person, they’ve only heard the stories.
That’s what makes this special to Digby — mentioning that it’s “pretty awesome” that this event continues year after year, making it even more special.
“They never saw Mary walk in the hallways. They never heard her laughing at somebody or picking on Ed or whatever. The legacy still lives on,” Digby said. “You have all these different events that go on to raise awareness, which is great, but nine years ago, I’m not sure I ever saw anything about ovarian cancer awareness in our community. The impact that one person can have just by their efforts to help other people, it’s pretty incredible.”
