OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team was finally able to return to, and continue, a routine this past week.
Now that classes are back in session for the players, on top of the fact that there are a few less questions when it comes to games and practices, the Lakers are trying to make a final push into the NEWHL championships with just seven regular-season games left.
That starts this weekend with a home-and-home against SUNY Canton. The Lakers host the Roos Friday before traveling to Canton Saturday.
“This was not a normal winter session this year by any means. With all the interruptions, the distractions, the COVID protocols, everything,” head coach Mark Digby said. “There were a lot of moving parts. Normally, throughout winter session, you just have fun. ... It’s nice to be back into the routine of classes. It’s nice to see things going in the direction that they’re going in.”
Oswego State is coming off a one-game weekend, a 2-1 win
over Morrisville State last Friday.Lizzie Burke opened the scoring at 11:28 of the first period, assisted by Morgan Shines, before the Mustangs tied the game up just 39 seconds into the third period off the stick of Alana McDonald.
Simone Bednarik (assisted by Chyne Kennedy) sealed the game-winner on the power play at 14:42 of the third.
Joanna Hiebert made just 14 saves in net, while Morrisville’s Emma Plett made an astounding 53 saves.
That victory put Oswego State back in the win column after back-to-back losses against Plattsburgh State — a weekend that Digby added the team “played some of the best hockey (they’ve) played all year up there” — and then a loss to non-conference William Smith College last Tuesday.
“The lesson coming out of that is the attention to detail that you need regardless of who your opponent is,” Digby said. “We didn’t play poorly, but we didn’t have the extra polish that we needed to win a game like that. That’s a good lesson for us to have at this time of year.”
The Morrisville win also gave the Lakers two crucial league points, putting them in a tie with Canton for third place in the NEWHL.
The meetings this weekend between Oswego State and Canton will be the first two of three this season, after some postponements earlier in the year due to COVID-19 protocols. Both teams have 13 points and a 6-0-4-1 league record.
Canton enters the Friday game on a two-game losing streak, falling to SUNY Potsdam last Saturday 4-2 and then Plattsburgh 9-1 Tuesday.
“The reality is, you get closer to the end of the year and you get two games with the team that you’re tied with (in league),” Digby said. “The importance is just
magnified a little bit on what it is that we need to do and how we need to take care of our own business.”
This weekend also starts the beginning of a “unique” ending to the regular season. Oswego State has three Tuesday games to close out the regular season, on top of the two Friday games over the next couple weeks.
While there are some downsides to the Tuesday games, such as not having “identity-type practices” and difficulty getting into a true rhythm, Digby added that being on a Tuesday game routine will help come playoff time.
The NEWHL changed the playoff schedule so that the semifinal matchup is
Tuesday, March 1, instead of Saturday, Feb. 26.
“At the same time, if our first round of playoffs is going to be played on a Tuesday as well, I don’t mind that we’ll be in Tuesday rhythm and we’ll be pretty used to playing on Tuesdays,” Digby said.
