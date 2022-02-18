OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said his team “basically controls (their) own destiny.”
The Lakers have solidified a spot in the NEWHL playoffs, starting with a semifinal game on March 1. Now, Oswego State is trying to make a final push to host that semifinal game.
Oswego State and Cortland are tied for second place with 23 points each. Both teams have two games left in the regular season. The Lakers travel to Morrisville State today and then Buffalo State Tuesday.
“With the way our league is, and as competitive as the top end of our league is, any time you can set yourself up with an opportunity to have a home playoff game, that’s pretty good,” Digby said. “Two years ago, we were able to play consistently play throughout the year and we earned that spot. Now, we’re sitting here with the opportunity to basically control our own destiny. I know that’s an accomplishment that our players would like to have. It’d be nice to get that game here.”
Oswego State is currently riding a six-game win streak, most recently a 3-1 win over SUNY Canton last Friday, and a 3-2 win at SUNY Potsdam this past Tuesday.
Ashlyn McGrath opened the scoring against the Roos last week, and then Kyleigh Grugin and Ariella Haas both scored in the third period to round out the scoring. Joanna Hiebert made six saves in net.
Another third-period rally for the Lakers propelled their victory over the Bears.
Philomena Teggart scored on the power play in the first period, then Kaylee Merrill scored twice in the second period for Potsdam.
Morgan Shines and Haas both scored in the third period en route to the win. Hiebert stopped 20 shots.
“You want to maintain momentum, but maintaining momentum by having confidence in knowing that you found a way to win in different ways,” Digby said. “Momentum builds confidence, and confidence builds momentum. Right now, we’ve got both going in our favor.”
There’s also a good amount of confidence within players who are starting to “star in their role” on the team, especially some of the younger players, Digby mentioned. With the added depth that he’s harped on a few times, all but four players have recorded a point this season.
Digby also highlighted the growth of all his players, not just the underclassmen who are adjusting to college hockey. “There’s nobody here now who is the same player they were at the beginning of the year,” he added.
“Right now, they’re all buying into what their job on the team is. They’re doing their job well, and the product of that is playing pretty good hockey,” Digby said.
“As the year has progressed, you grow up a lot in a college hockey season. ... Between the youth, the lack of experience and trying to give people opportunities to show their development path over the course of the year, it’s been interesting to see how they’ve developed at different times and when they’ve started to reach their potential for the year.”
The Lakers (14-7-1, 11-4-1 NEWHL) have already beaten Morrisville and Buffalo State twice this season, securing four points each against both teams.
The Mustangs (6-14-1, 4-11-1 NEWHL) were shutout by Oswego State on Jan. 18, 8-0, in Morrisville. Haas had a five-point night (two goals, three assists), and Aislinn McAleer (one goal, two assists), Sophia Kyrkostas (three assists), Taylor Hudon (two goals), Chyne Kennedy (one goal, one assist) and Simone Bednarik (one goal, one assist) all had multi-point nights.
Shines rounded out the scoring for the Lakers, and Bryn White had to make just seven saves.
Oswego State topped Morrisville again Jan. 28, 2-1, where Lizzie Burke and Bednarik both scored. Hiebert stopped 14 shots.
The Bengals (1-20-1. 0-15-0 NEWHL) were defeated by Oswego State in Oswego on Nov. 6, 8-1. Avery Webster had three assists, while Grugin and Shines both had two goals each. Mack Hull, Mia Conboy, Rachel Corbett and Kyrkostas rounded out the scoring. White made just six saves.
In the second contest on Feb. 8, the Lakers shutout Buffalo State 5-0. McGrath had two goals and an assist, while Hull had two assists. Corbett tacked on a goal and an assist. Kyrkostas and Conboy rounded out the scoring. White, posting her second shutout of the season, stopped all six shots.
“The players understand we’re playing two teams that are just playing to play. They’re out of the playoffs already,” Digby said. “For us to go in, do our job and get what we need for our purposes, it has nothing to do with them. We have got to continue getting points if we want to be the team hosting a playoff game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.