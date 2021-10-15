OSWEGO — Even when Mark Digby was the associate head coach of the Oswego State women’s hockey team a couple years ago, he knew what the key in recruiting was going to be.
During the 2019-20 season, one of the first games of the Lakers’ season was against national powerhouse Plattsburgh State. Throughout the weekend, he started to learn what it takes to build a “championship caliber” team.
And that is speed.
But first, Digby and the rest of the coaching staff have to prepare with essentially two freshman classes — the six-player sophomore class who didn’t play last season, and this year’s seven-player recruiting class, which consists of six freshmen and a senior transfer.
“I think there will be a lot of them where they’ve played at a high enough level where their learning curve will be a little bit accelerated, and then there’s others that it’ll take them a couple weeks to get acclimated to new systems, to new structure, to everything about college hockey,” Digby said. “I don’t think there’s anybody right now that we’re anticipating this is going to be a long process to catch the college level.”
Digby added there’s an “interesting dynamic” having the two classes that haven’t played for Oswego State yet. He added that the sophomore class was included in everything as part of the team, but most of them weren’t really in Oswego due to COVID-19.
The seven new players joining the program this season are freshmen Mack Hull, Rylee Preston, Aslyn McGrath, Lizzie Burke, Lauren Schell and Simone Bednarik, and senior transfer Chyne Kennedy.
MACK HULL
Position: F
Hometown: Watertown, New York
Previous Team: Northwood School
Even though the roster lists Hull’s hometown as Watertown, the freshman has definitely been around. She is originally from Wisconsin before she eventually came to the Northwood School in Lake Placid.
Digby mentioned that her sister is stationed at Fort Drum, and when Hull decided to play for Northwood, her father moved to Watertown to be closer to the sisters.
“She’s basically a local at this point,” Digby said.
Digby said Hull is “somebody who should be able to score at (the Division III) level,” and called her a “hard-nosed player.” During her junior year at Northwood, she scored “40-something goals” Digby added.
“We try to get the personalities first, but then the players that can play with pace, are willing to drive pucks to the net, and are willing to hold onto the puck and try to make plays,” Digby said. “Mack certainly fits in with that. She had a laundry list of schools to choose from. For whatever reason, we just checked all the boxes for her.”
RYLEE PRESTON
Position: D
Hometown: Lake Placid, New York
Previous Team: Syracuse Valley Eagles
As a defender, Digby hopes there’s some areas that new assistant coach Megan Quinn can work on with Preston to see “a huge jump” in her game in the first couple weeks of the season. But Digby said there’s a strong base to work off already such as skating “the way (they) need the defense to skate,” or handling the puck well.
When adjusting to college hockey, Digby mentioned a lot of it revolves around the speed of the game.
“I think it’ll just be decision-wise that we’ll have to work with her on, and I’ll take that all day,” Digby said. “Once she figures out some more of the positioning or the decision side of the game, she can be pretty darn good.”
ASHLYN McGRATH
Position: F
Hometown: Delmar, New York
Previous Team: Northwood School
Digby noted that McGrath is a high-energy player who just “lives at full speed.” Even before official practices began this week, McGrath was the first one at the weight room at 6 a.m. “bouncing off the walls.” During the captains’ practices, she was always early to the rink and stayed late every single day. With a lot of speed on the ice, as well, Digby added “she can wheel.”
“I’m not sure I’ve seen that kid walk slow yet. … I don’t know what time she starts drinking coffee in the morning, but this kid was born caffeinated I think,” Digby said. “Having that excitement to show up to the rink, she’s certainly a kid we’re looking forward to see what she can do.”
When Digby originally noticed McGrath while at Northwood on a recruiting trip, he talked about a specific game where her energy and “commitment to playing a team game” were crucial in a victory. With 30 seconds left in the game, she lost a faceoff in the defensive zone and instead of staying with her coverage, McGrath made a “I just screwed up and I’m going to make up for it” decision, according to Digby, and flew out to the opposing team’s defenders and blocked a shot.
McGrath quickly recovered, then slid in front of another defender to block a second shot. Northwood retrieved the puck, cleared it and won the game.
“Would either of those shots gone in? Who knows? But you’ve got a kid who’s committed to winning a hockey game,” Digby said. “When you’re trying to build that successful tradition, you need kids like that, that are just going to lay it on the line game-in and game-out that want to be successful and winning means a lot to them. You get that in Ashlyn.”
With Hull and McGrath both coming from Northwood, Digby said there’s already an added chemistry between the two. He added they’re “best friends” but not roommates because they wanted to live with other people.
“They’re attached at the hip. Their schedules are identical. They’re at every class together. They’re at every meal together,” Digby said. “They’re sisters through every sense of the word.”
LIZZIE BURKE
Position: F
Hometown: San Jose, California
Previous Team: St. Louis AAA Blues/Hotchkiss School
Digby, who originally hails from California before he moved to Fulton in his childhood said it’s always fun to get another Californian into the women’s hockey program. But even then, Burke hasn’t played hockey in California for a couple years.
After two seasons with the San Jose Jr. Sharks Girls 19U AA team, Burke spent a year with Hotchkiss School in Connecticut and then played with the St. Louis AAA 19U Blues last year.
The Lakers had another California native during the 2019-20 season, Maura McKeown, who is no longer with the program. Burke and McKeown are best friends, Digby added, and McKeown helped push Burke to travel to Lake Ontario. Burke also played prep school hockey with assistant coach Megan Ahern’s younger sister.
And even though it wasn’t a recruiting tactic, Burke will be facing her older sister, Emily Burke, who plays for SUNY Potsdam, a league opponent.
“The two of them (Lizzie and Maura), they grew up together. Their families are very close and go on vacations together and everything,” Digby said. “It was awesome that Maura helped push her this direction even though she’s not here anymore.”
Digby said Burke and McGrath have very similar playing styles and are “adaptable” throughout the whole lineup. With the addition of a couple sophomores that also have high energy, there’s a hope for a large amount of depth to “help build that identity” the team is looking for.
“You could put them on a fourth line and just say, ‘Skate 100 miles an hour everywhere you go. Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and be a little crazy and get a little energy going,’” Digby said. “Any time you can get a player like that, it’s huge especially when you don’t know what you have.”
LAUREN SCHELL
Position: D
Hometown: Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Previous Team: Central York Panthers
As a freshman defender, the first thing for Schell will be getting her “comfortable playing defense and distributing the puck,” Digby said. But once she gets going and learns the college game a little bit more, there’s a potential that Schell could make an impact and bring some depth to the blue line for the Lakers.
In 37 games with the Central York Panthers a couple years ago, she recorded three assists.
After coming from the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, where returning defenders Philomena Teggart and Avery Webster, as well as transfer Kennedy, all played before college hockey, Digby said there’s a path that Schell could be headed down.
Digby added there’s a lot of similarities between how Schell and Teggart play.
“When you look at Lauren and try to project out where she’s going to be, all of the indicators say she’s on track with the others,” he said. “I think she’ll be able to excel the way that we want to play. She’ll be able to force people into bad areas and create quick turnovers.”
SIMONE BEDNARIK
Position: F
Hometown: Elmhurst, Illinois
Previous Team: SKP Bratislava (Slovakia)
It was an interesting recruiting path for Digby to bring in Bednarik to Oswego State. Bednarik, originally from Illinois, played a couple years pre-COVID for Team Illinois 16U. With restrictions in Illinois, Bednarik wanted a situation where she could play more. That opportunity came with SKP Bratislva in Slovakia.
At just 17 years old, she moved halfway across the world and played in Slovakia during the 2020-21 season. With the year away from home, Digby said she has an added maturity to her playstyle.
“Realistically, she’s not from Slovakia. It’s not like there’s a culture shock or anything here,” he said. “That was one of the more fun and entertaining recruits that I’ve ever had. Setting up Zoom calls or a Facetime call with her, and her being on a subway or a bus in Slovakia. … During a pandemic, getting a chance to see what life was like where she was vs. here, it was really cool to see.”
She also competed for the Slovakian National Team. Now, Digby has to watch for something that isn’t all that common: the Olympic qualifiers. The qualification games take place in November for Slovakia’s pool.
“Now we’ve just got to find out what happens with Olympic qualifiers on whether or not we’ll lose her for a couple points in the season for those games and then, if it goes right, eventually the Olympics,” Digby said.
When it comes to Bednarik’s play, Digby said she’s not afraid to drive pucks to the net with a willingness to play hard. He added there’s a similarity to Eryn Stewart, who graduated in 2020, as just a smart hockey player. But on the ice, with her playstyle, there isn’t anyone in his time with the women’s team that he can compare her to.
“The one thing that was fun to watch when she was overseas was that she doesn’t play the way most natural Europeans who were there play. It’s almost like watching lacrosse. Maybe basketball’s a more fair comparison. … It’s a lot more transition-type plays,” Digby said. “What I liked is that she didn’t change her game, and she was still an effective player.”
CHYNE KENNEDY
Position: D
Hometown: Southwold, Ontario, Canada
Previous Team: Morrisville State (NCAA Division III)
When the opportunity to bring Kennedy into the program came about, Digby said with the timing of it, the coaching staff was done recruiting. But once he had a conversation with her, it was clear the Lakers needed her on the blue line.
She spent three years with Morrsiville State, a NEWHL rival, and has one year with Oswego State.
In 81 games with the Mustangs, she recorded 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists).
“She is as mature as it gets. She’s a big-picture type of kid,” Digby said. “She understands how a team needs to function in order to be successful.”
With the large group of players that haven’t played or practiced at the college hockey level yet, bringing in Kennedy — who has been to the NCAA tournament with the Mustangs, was an all-conference player and has the ability to work with the younger players — it was something Digby “couldn’t pass up.”
There’s also the added bonus that Kennedy only has to adjust to Oswego State hockey, and not college hockey.
“They still understand the lifestyle, the ins and outs of managing your class schedule, your social life, your family life, your hockey life. But you’re getting a new experience on the ice,” Digby said. “Then you throw in the fact that she’s a very good hockey player, it was a home run for us.”
