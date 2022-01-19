OSWEGO — It may have been a winless week for the Oswego State women’s basketball team, but for the Lakers, simply being able to return to the court was a win in its own way.
Prior to Thursday’s contest against SUNY Potsdam, Oswego State had not played since a loss to SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 11. A canceled game against Alfred State scheduled for Jan. 3 prolonged the Lakers’ break until they took the court against Potsdam.
“It was good to get the opportunity to get back on the floor and compete against somebody else,” said Oswego State head coach Sean Pinkerton. “Especially for the kids, they were excited to get back on the floor and compete.”
As for the games themselves, it was a tale of two days for the Lakers. Oswego State played a tense, back-and-forth affair with Potsdam Thursday, battling back from an eight-point halftime deficit to take a 64-63 lead on a 3-pointer from senior Danielle Caivana with two seconds remaining.
But the Bears responded, coming out of a timeout and winning the game on a buzzer-beating jumper from Caroline LaFountain. Pinkerton said the Lakers could go “one of two ways” with the heartbreaking loss.
“You can look at it as, we’re right there with the top teams in the conference, we have the ability to go out there on any given night and go out and compete with them and take a win,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s very disappointing not to come away with the result.”
Caivana hit the team’s biggest shot Thursday, but the guard brings much more than just scoring to the team. The transfer from Cazenovia College is one of only three seniors on the Lakers’ roster, providing valuable leadership to a young group.
“Danielle is a second-year grad student, so she’s a little bit older, more mature,” said Pinkerton. “She has experience playing college basketball. She’s a 1,000 point-scorer.”
Pinkerton said that Caivana “having been through a lot of the things that we’re going through currently” is a big help to Oswego State’s young core.
“A lot of times, we want to feel like we can teach kids how to do things, and show them how to do things so they can learn from their mistakes,” said Pinkerton. “Hopefully ... the numbers of experiences they have to have themselves is reduced, because they hear those talking points from the couple of upperclassmen that we have, from myself, from the experience that we’ve had.”
The Lakers’ road trip continued after the Potsdam loss, heading to Plattsburgh State for another SUNYAC contest. This game, however, was not nearly as close, with the Cardinals cruising to a 73-43 win at home.
Pinkerton didn’t mince words when asked about Friday’s loss, mentioning the Lakers “played very, very poorly.”
“That was hands-down our worst game of the year, and it’s not even remotely close,” he said. “We were very bad. … We could not make shots.”
Pinkerton admitted that the team got frustrated, leading to the team to play with a “sense of desperation.”
“We reached a point where we allowed frustration to set it, resulting in some desperation and trying to force things on both ends of the floor,” said Pinkerton.
Win or lose, however, the season always marches on. The Lakers continue their SUNYAC schedule today, hosting SUNY Geneseo at 5:30 p.m. Pinkerton said he felt the team has regrouped well in the days following the Plattsburgh loss.
“We had one practice on Sunday, and my big thing for Sunday was that we had to come with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm for being there, and really had to compete in a way where we’d be making one another better, and at the same time, having fun with the process,” Pinkerton said. “I thought we did that. … I thought Sunday’s practice was very good.”
Geneseo (6-6, 3-3 SUNYAC) poses a difficult matchup for Oswego State (3-9, 0-6 SUNYAC), with Pinkerton mentioning the Knights are “huge.”
“With their length, and their discipline defensively, we’ve got to be very, very disciplined with our offensive execution,” said Pinkerton. “We need to force them to defend for 20-plus seconds on every possession, force them into multiple rotations.”
On the defensive side, Pinkerton said the Lakers will need to stay strong in their defensive rotations against the larger Geneseo squad.
“We’ve really got to be disciplined and bear with our help rotations,” Pinkerton said. “If we’re forcing people to defend on penetration and attacks at the rim … we’re going to be in trouble.
“We really have to be solid in our rotations, and make sure we’re providing help on any touch in the interior.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.