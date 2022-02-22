OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team celebrated its two seniors before dropping the team’s regular season finale against SUNY Fredonia, 68-60, on Saturday.
The Lakers have two seniors: Danielle Caivana and Raiven Encarnacion.
“That’s really everything,” said head coach Sean Pinkerton of the senior ceremony. “I personally feel like whatever we do in life is predicated on relationships. What matters more in life than the people that you care the most about?”
Caivana had seven points in the first quarter, with the Lakers trailing 18-16 at the end of the frame. Five second-quarter points from Diamond Pickett helped keep the Fredonia lead within five, 32-27, at halftime.
Encarnacion heated up in the third, finishing a three-point play and hitting a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, cutting the Blue Devils’ lead to five. Fredonia responded, holding off several Laker surges for a 68-60 win.
Pickett had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. Encarnacion had 13 points, while Caivana had 12 in their final collegiate games.
“To see all the work and effort that they have put in over their time here, Raiven five years and Danielle the last two, to see them go out there, battle, for us to celebrate them ... We desperately want to win that game, we desperately want to win every game, but really what it’s all about is those kids,” Pinkerton said. “Being able to give them one more opportunity to compete and being able to celebrate them today is what matters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.