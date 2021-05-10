OSWEGO — The 22nd-ranked Oswego State baseball team celebrated a successful Senior Day by taking a pair of contests from Plattsburgh by scores of 16-2 and 13-3 on Sunday.
Prior to the games, Oswego State recognized seniors Myles Felton, Kyle Lauria, Dylan Frawley, Mike DiSalvo, Jake Terrill, Jonathan Luppens, Hunter Holliday, Brendon Frank, Ronald Loomis, and Connor Stanton for their contributions to the program.
Oswego State (21-3) will host Oneonta in the SUNY Athletic Conference semifinals on Saturday in a best of three series beginning at noon.
Here are recaps of Sunday’s games.
GAME 1
Oswego State 16, Plattsburgh 2: The Lakers took the lead with a six-run rally in the third inning and expanded their margin to 10-0 through six innings.
Paul Tammaro slapped three hits, drove in a run, and scored twice for the Lakers. Dylan Frawley went 3-for-3. Tim Schinto had two hits and four RBIs, and Ryan Enos and Connor Stanton added two hits each.
Oswego State pitcher Anthony Van Fossen improved to 4-0 with five scoreless innings of work.
GAME 2
Oswego State 13, Plattsburgh 3: The Lakers plated three runs in each of the first three innings on the way to another rout of the Cardinals.
Brendon Frank doubled, singled twice, and scored three runs. Paul Tammaro, Kyle Lauria, and Myles Felton belted two hits apiece.
Kieran Finnegan raised his record to 5-0, going four innings and yielding two runs.
