ROCHESTER — The Oswego State softball team kicked off its 2021 campaign with a doubleheader split Monday at Rochester Institute of Technology.
RIT staged a comeback to take game one 9-8.
The Lakers got out of a bases-loaded jam in the last inning to win the second contest, 4-3.
Both teams are 1-1 overall.
Here are recaps of both games.
GAME 1
RIT 9, Oswego State 8: The Lakers led 5-1 through two innings. RIT drew to within 6-5 in the fifth frame.
The Lakers tallied single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to carry an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Tigers exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it. With two outs, Elise Guth drove in the tying run with a base hit, and Brooke Seifert then scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Zoe Mennig ripped three hits and drove in two runs for the Lakers. Taylor DuBois singled, doubled, and knocked in three runs.
Also getting hits for the Lakers were Leah Czerwinski, Madelana Wrubel (double), Samantha Morgan, and Aleah Yaizzo.
Fiona Higgins was the starting pitcher for Oswego State. She worked 4.2 innings, yielding five runs on seven hits and recording six strikeouts. Morgan pitched the last two innings.
GAME 2
Oswego State 4, RIT 3: The Lakers plated two runs in the first inning and one in the second for a 3-0 lead. They still led 4-1 after five innings, but RIT scored twice in the sixth to draw to within 4-3.
Laker pitcher Madison Hoeflich worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning to earn the complete-game victory. In the seventh, the Tigers loaded the bases on a single and two walks with one out. A ground ball to shortstop Brianna LoMonaco resulted in a force out at home, and then Hoeflich fielded a grounder and threw to first for the final out of the game.
She allowed seven hits and five walks while whiffing two. It was her first collegiate win.
In the first inning, LoMonaco and Czerwinski reached on errors and scored on Mennig’s one-out double for a 2-0 lead.
Wrubel led off the second with a double, took third on an error, and scored on a squeeze bunt by Hoeflich to make it 3-0.
The Lakers made the most of their three hits in the game. Czerwinski had Oswego State’s other hit.
The Lakers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday in Rochester at St. John Fisher College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.