OSWEGO — Senior Joe Sullivan and freshman Jeremiah Sparks have been recognized by the SUNY Athletic Conference for their performances during the 2019-2020 season.
Sullivan has been named to first-team All-SUNYAC, while Sparks has earned a third-team nod.
Sullivan led Oswego State in total points (395) and rebounds (241) in a season that saw him eclipse the career 1,000-point plateau in on Jan. 14 win against New Paltz. Sullivan was third in the conference in rebounding and inside the top 15 in scoring.
Sparks was second on the Lakers in points (364) and rebounds (166) in his rookie campaign. He tied for the team-lead in steals (30) and was second in blocks with 14.
Oswego State finished the season with a 19-8 record and a 12-6 record in the SUNYAC.
