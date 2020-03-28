OSWEGO — Oswego State senior defender Kate Randazzo has been selected the 2020 Northeast Women’s Hockey League Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
This marks the third straight year Randazzo has claimed the award after earning the inaugural honor in 2018 and repeating as the winner in 2019. In fact, Randazzo is the only NEWHL player to ever win the honor.
The award is nominated and voted upon by the athletic communication directors from the NEWHL and is based on a combination of success in the classroom and in the arena of competition.
The NEWHL announced the winner on Friday from its league office in Syracuse.
A biology major with a 3.98 grade-point average, Randazzo was named to the NEWHL all-conference second team as a defender this season for the Lakers after compiling 17 points on three goals and 14 assists. The all-conference selection was the third straight for Randazzo, who was named to the first team in 2018 and to the second team last year.
In 2018, Randazzo was awarded the inaugural NEWHL Elite Academic Award for boasting the highest grade-point average among all participating student-athletes at the NEWHL Championship. She repeated as the Elite Academic Award winner in 2020 during this year’s league championship contest.
