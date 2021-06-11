OSWEGO — The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-America Teams have been announced, and Oswego State senior Kyle Lauria was named to the third team.
The third baseman was a first-team all-conference selection, and made the 2021 SUNY Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.
Lauria led the SUNYAC in RBIs with 44 and was second in steals (22), triples (4), and runs scored (42). He joins alumnus Eric Hamilton (2017) in appearing on both the ABCA and D3Baseball.com All-America Teams, with Hamilton achieving the feat in both 2016 and 2017.
Oswego State finished the year with a 25-7 record and made its sixth-consecutive trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
