OSWEGO — After a record-setting week, Oswego State baseball infielder Ryan Enos was named the d3baseball.com Team of the Week’s second baseman for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6.
Enos hit .600 during the week, going 9-for-15 at the plate. In a March 5 win over Keystone College, the graduate student went 6-for-7, setting single-game Laker program records in hits (6), home runs (3), and runs scored (5). Enos scored eight runs and drove in seven during the week.
Oswego State (4-2) continues its season in Winter Haven, Florida, on Sunday with a doubleheader against Ramapo College. The Lakers will remain in Florida through next weekend, with games scheduled against three nationally-ranked squads (Rowan University, University of Southern Maine, and Johns Hopkins University), as well as matchups with Beloit College and Salve Regina University.
The Lakers open their home schedule with a doubleheader against SUNY Cobleskill on March 30, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.