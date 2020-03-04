OSWEGO — Oswego State sophomore diver Cameron Ellis has qualified for the NCAA Championship Meet.
The national meet will be held from March 18-21 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ellis earned his trip to nationals after placing fourth in the 3-meter diving event at the NCAA Region 4 Meet last weekend at Ithaca College. He is the first Laker diver to qualify for nationals since the 2010 season.
Ellis was an All-SUNY Athletic Conference second-team selection on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards at the conference meet a couple of weeks ago.
The Laker sophomore standout will be competing on both diving boards at nationals. The 3-meter trials and finals are slated for Wednesday, March 18. The 1-meter diving trials and finals are scheduled for Friday, March 20.
