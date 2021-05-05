SYRACUSE — Three members of the Oswego State women’s lacrosse team have earned all-conference recognition from the SUNY Athletic Conference.
Sophomore Sela Wiley and freshman Julia Quirk earned second-team honors.
Freshman Shae McConnell was selected to the third team.
Wiley led Oswego State in points (34), goals (28), draw controls (62), ground balls (33), and caused turnovers (17). She was a two-time SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Week and earned Oswego State Co-Female Athlete of the Week honors on March 22.
Quirk was second on the Lakers with 37 draw controls and 10 caused turnovers from a defensive position. She added nine ground balls and five goals in her rookie campaign.
McConnell was second on the Lakers in goals (19), ground balls (17), and caused turnovers (10).
The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team concluded the 2021 season with a 4-5 mark.
