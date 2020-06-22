OSWEGO — Oswego State Interim Director of Athletics Eric Summers has announced that Mark Digby, associate head coach for women’s hockey, has been named interim head coach of the team.
Prior to Oswego, Digby was an assistant men’s hockey coach at his alma mater, SUNY Brockport (2006-10), where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education (2005) and his master’s degree in recreation management (2008). He also played hockey for the Golden Eagles.
Digby was hired as the Lakers’ assistant men’s hockey coach at Oswego State in August 2010. During his time as the assistant men’s hockey coach, the team reached six NCAA tournaments, two final fours, and competed for the national championship twice.
Digby moved over to the women’s hockey team in the spring of 2019 as the associate head coach. In the 2019-20 season the women’s hockey team showed huge improvements, including the most wins (16) the program had seen since 2016. The Lakers reached the NEWHL championship game, falling to top-ranked Plattsburgh.
A former standout for the Fulton varsity hockey team, Digby takes over the women’s hockey program from Diane Dillon, who coached the team for 14 seasons.
In an interview after the announcement, Dillon said, “It was time for me to step aside from coaching.”
She said she and Digby worked together this past season leading the team, and she helped him get acclimated to the new role.
Dillon said she has family in Buffalo and will be returning there. She said she is not sure of her next career move, but that she will be looking into a few different things.
“I’m looking forward to whatever the next chapter holds,” Dillon said. “I’m certainly going to miss the people of Oswego. I met a lot of nice friends. I loved being involved with the community and having the team involved.”
She thanked everyone in Oswego for their support.
In March 2019, Dillon was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the United Way of Greater Oswego County for her longtime involvement helping the United Way and other community causes.
