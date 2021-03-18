OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team was the last spring sport to compete for the Lakers in 2020 before the world was flipped upside down with COVID-19.
It was March 10, 2020. The Lakers lost 15-5 to Clarkson University.
This Saturday at 1 p.m. the Lakers will play a game at Laker Turf Stadium for the first time in 375 days against SUNY Oneonta, which is a non-division game for the team. Due to the SUNY Athletic Conference’s alignment of men’s lacrosse, Oswego State’s conference West Division opponents will be Brockport, Geneseo and Cortland.
Oswego State has an abbreviated seven-game schedule this spring. There was supposed to be an eighth game against Morrisville State on Wednesday, but that game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Mustangs.
Sixth-year head coach Drew Bezek said the Lakers are excited to be back practicing and playing, bringing in a “tiny bit of normalcy” that hasn’t been seen in over a year.
“To be around the guys, it’s pretty weird because I’ve never had a time in my life where I didn’t have sports or I didn’t have lacrosse,” he said. “I sound kind of selfish just talking about me, but it’s something we took for granted forever.”
After last year’s shortened campaign, the Lakers graduated 13 seniors. Only one took advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility after the pandemic. Dan Doolan came back as a graduate student this year.
Oswego State lost some key firepower, including Evan Hollfelder and Tim Schof, who had 46 and 35 points, respectively, in 2019. Hollfelder’s points led the Lakers and he also took the top spot for assists with 30. In the four games last year, Schof led the team with 11 points, including eight assists.
The Lakers are bringing back some familiar names, such as Weston Gray, who had nine points in those four games last season. Bezek didn’t highlight any specific newcomers to help with the scoring, but mentioned they’ll have to wait to see what happens when the team takes the field.
“We have some younger guys, and even some guys that have been around for awhile, that I think will come in and have productive roles for us,” he said. “Time will tell. We’ll be pretty solid on the offensive end and be able to fill any of the holes that we’ve had in the past.”
Also returning to the lineup is goaltender Kevin O’Donnell, who was the starting goaltender for his first three seasons with the Lakers. The senior has posted a 20-12 career record with a .586 save percentage.
Bezek said it is reassuring to have O’Donnell in net.
“What (Kevin) has shown over a long period of time is that he can be consistent. Especially at that position, having the consistency piece is massive,” Bezek said. “Having that safety blanket does make my life easier and allows us to be comfortable in some spots, especially with this strange year with no scrimmages and no competition leading up before games. It’s definitely a positive.”
Along with having O’Donnell back, Bezek mentioned a lot of the seniors, with Gray who is a junior, who have helped rope in the freshmen and sophomores new to the program. Having Doolan as well, most of the seniors “have all played a decent amount of minutes” with the Lakers.
Oswego State essentially has two freshmen classes — the sophomores, who at most played four games last season, and the true freshman class.
“Over half of our roster is guys that haven’t played any more than maybe four college lacrosse games. It’s hard when you don’t have that consistency piece,” Bezek said. “The younger guys have done a good job of falling in line … Our seniors, with that being a decent class with good leadership, they’ve done a good job of trying to pull guys along and get them up to speed with what we do and the expectations we have.”
Everyone on the roster is from New York except for O’Donnell, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio.
Some have played alongside or against one another either in high school in travel lacrosse, helping build team chemistry.
Without having a “fall ball” season, Bezek said it helped them build relationships within the team before the Lakers started practicing this semester. However, Bezek added the only way to build on-field chemistry is by playing, which has been a work in progress.
“From a team camaraderie standpoint, it’s definitely nice. … It was the off-the-field stuff that it helped the most,” he said. “It’s really tough to build relationships through a Zoom platform. Having guys familiar with each other from similar areas has definitely helped us from a chemistry standpoint.”
Since Oswego State has such a limited roster, it will get to know Brockport State, Geneseo and Cortland fairly well, with home and away games against each team this season. Since 2002, only two SUNYAC tournaments, 2016 and 2017, have not been won by either Cortland or Geneseo.
Bezek said he wants his team to focus on the “now” and just be grateful that the Lakers get a season.
“Normally, the only time we play a team a second time would be in the playoffs in the past. It’ll be a different season from that aspect, what can you correct or change in between games to affect the result of the second one, especially,” Bezek said. “This season, sometimes it’s just being able to take a minute or two during practice to enjoy being around the guys. Maybe a little more smiles than in the past because we haven’t been able to be around each other in person in almost a year.”
