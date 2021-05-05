CORTLAND — Dante Yacavone poured in six goals and Zak Jones added five as host Cortland trounced Oswego State 16-5 in men’s lacrosse action on Friday.
Cortland moved to 8-3 overall. Oswego State concluded its season with an 0-7 record.
Ryan DuMont notched two goals for the Lakers. Ryan Eccles, Lucas Cioch, and Tyler Stevenson had a goal apiece. Junior Weston Gray and Cioch recorded assists in the contest.
Goaltender Kevin O’Donnell made 27 saves.
Cortland led 6-0 before Cioch scored for Oswego State. The Red Dragons led 10-2 at halftime.
Cioch ends the season as Oswego State’s leading scorer with 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) with Gray right behind at nine goals and four assists.
