OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey coach Ed Gosek and his staff have announced the 2020-2021 captains.
Promoted from his assistant role this past season, Carter Allen will take over the captaincy for the upcoming season, an easy decision for the coaching staff.
“We are excited to have Carter Allen lead this year’s team as captain. Carter exemplifies all the characteristics we look for in our leadership. He’s honest, humble, and unselfish, along with leading by example in the classroom, on the ice, and in our community,” Gosek said.
Allen, who will be a senior, has become the defensive leader on the back end, logging valuable minutes on the penalty kill and late in games. Over his three-year career Allen has accumulated 22 points in 81 games.
Aiding Allen in the leadership group will be seniors Max Novick and Tanner Spink.
“They clearly understand the responsibility associated with our rich tradition and Laker culture,” Gosek said. “Over the last three seasons they have earned the respect of the coaching staff and their teammates, always putting the team’s needs first.”
Novick is coming off his second consecutive season being named an All-American and looks to do something no Laker has ever done before and receive the honor three times in his career.
With Allen leading the defensive side of the defense, Novick looks to continue to lead the offensive side of the back end. Through 79 games, Novick has recorded 56 total points playing a pivotal role on both power play and penalty kill.
Accompanying Novick as an assistant captain is senior forward Tanner Spink. The lone forward in the leadership group, Spink has tallied 41 total points in through his 74-game career.
“We are very excited for this leadership group and the example they will set for the rest of our team,” Gosek said.
The Lakers also announced their award winners for the 2019-20 season.
Unable to have their annual senior banquet this year, the Lakers took to social media to make the announcement.
Starting with their Blueline Club Fans of the Year, the program went with a father/son duo. A graduate of Oswego in 1991, Don Little III is a social studies teacher in the Syracuse City School District. He and his father Don Little Jr. have been traveling to Oswego for Laker games for over a decade. Their dedication does not stop there, as they are familiar faces in any rink that the Lakers travel to.
“Our program is what it is because of the support we receive from the community and our fans. We are very thankful for people like the Littles for their devotion and support to our school and program,” Gosek said.
Cedric Hansen received the Academic Excellence Award. A senior software engineering major, Hansen will graduate this spring with a cumulative GPA of 3.87. His excellence on and off the ice resulted in many awards including the Outstanding Senior in Software Engineering Award and the Donald Snygg Athletic/Academic Excellence Award. Hansen will be working for IBM back home in Ottawa, Ontario following graduation.
Sophomore goaltender Steven Kozikoski was named this year’s Most Improved Player. As a freshman, “Koz” did not see any game action. “Day in and day out, a consummate teammate, Koz earned his opportunity this season,” said Gosek. Kozikoski helped lead the Lakers to the SUNY Athletic Conference finals by going 6-2-1 with a .924 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average.
The Pete Sears Perseverance Award is a special award to the Laker program. Named after former All-American and Olympic silver medalist Pete Sears, this award goes to an individual that displays high character, work ethic, and most of all perseverance. This year’s recipient is sophomore defenseman Tyler Antonucci. “Nooch” played nine games as a freshman and did not see action in the first seven games of this past season. Maintaining a positive attitude and work ethic, Antonucci went on to play 19 of the final 20 games, recording one goal and five assists. “Beloved by his teammates, Tyler embodies the characteristics that former player and coach Pete Sears represents,” Gosek said.
Sharing the Blueline Club Community Service Award were seniors Joey Scorpio and Jody Sullivan. Over their four years at Oswego, both completed countless hours of community service work. “Always offering to be involved, ‘Scorps’ and ‘Sully’ have become favorites within the Oswego community,” Gosek said. “The Lakers are thankful for their efforts and for always representing the program with class on and off the ice.”
The Coaches Award goes to the player that best represents the program as a student-athlete. This year’s recipient is Josh Zizek. Graduating this spring, Zizek developed into a model student-athlete. A two-year captain, he earned the respect and trust of his teammates and was relied upon in all situations. “A leader academically and athletically, Josh has set an excellent example for others to follow. We will miss him and are very appreciative of his commitment and passion for our school, program, and community,” Gosek said.
The final award is voted on by the players. The Most Valuable Player this season is Travis Broughman. Leading the Lakers in goals and finishing with 27 total points, Broughman’s presence on the ice is undeniable. Off the ice, his fun-loving attitude makes him a favorite among his teammates. “A special person and player, we look forward to continuing to watch him grow over the next two seasons,” Gosek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.