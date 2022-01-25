CORTLAND – Not every win comes easily. But, for the Oswego State men’s basketball team, maybe that’s just part of the fun.
Oswego State fought off a tough SUNY Cortland opponent on Saturday, winning their 12th consecutive game with a 72-64 victory on the road. The Lakers moved to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in SUNYAC play with the win.
“Listen, it’s a rivalry game,” said Oswego State head coach Jason Leone. “We went into that game knowing, on the road, that they were going to give us all that we can handle, and it was going to be a tough game. That was a great win for us.”
The game was the Lakers’ first SUNYAC contest to be decided by a single-digit margin. The team had won its first eight SUNYAC games with an average margin of victory over 25 points. Leone said it was “beneficial” for his squad to play in, and win, a tight game.
“I just thought it was beneficial for us to play in a close game,” said Leone. “I think Cortland deserves a lot of credit, I thought they played well. They kept us on our toes with their zone.”
Oswego State led by as much as 10 in the first half, but Cortland went on a run to cut the lead to five at halftime. The Red Dragons eventually took a two-point lead early in the second half, putting the Lakers in unfamiliar territory.
“We faced some adversity during the game,” Leone said. “They gave us a real good shot in the mouth at one point. We were trailing in the second half, that’s only happened one time this year.”
The Lakers responded, eventually taking back the lead behind buckets from Ahkee Anderson and Jeremiah Sparks. Sparks finished the night with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Anderson had 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win.
Sparks and Anderson were just two of five different Lakers to reach double figures in the win, a common theme for Oswego State this season. Leone said that the team’s depth has been a “critical trait” this year.
“One of the things I’m proud of with this team is you see a lot of different guys that are able to step up in different types of situations,” said Leone. “Julien Crittendon, our prior game on Tuesday, had 18 points. … He had a tough shooting night on Saturday, (but) you have other guys.”
The head coach mentioned Brendan Mulson (14 points and six rebounds) and Christian Simmons (11 points, 11 rebounds) as two players who stepped up in Saturday’s win.
Leone also said the team played “really tough” as a whole in the second half, and credited the win to a strong defensive effort.
“I was real proud of the guys, we were able to win that game with our defense and rebounding,” said Leone. “I was really happy with the team.”
Oswego State looks to extend its win streak to 13 when the team travels to SUNY Geneseo today at 7:30 p.m. The teams met exactly one week ago, with the Lakers beating Geneseo 88-63 at home on Jan. 18.
Leone said the Lakers will look to shore up their perimeter defense against the Knights after surrendering nine threes in last week’s win.
The head coach also said the Lakers hope to make Geneseo star forward Michael Gannon “take tough shots” and “work for everything”, after the senior had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup between the two teams.
“We made 13 threes in that game, that was an atypical number,” said Leone. “We’ll kind of explain to the guys, let’s make sure we understand the final margin of victory was more about us having an exceptional shooting day than it was with how well we played.”
Despite the score of the first matchup, Leone is sure not to take any opponent lightly.
“We’re halfway through the conference season, we’re in a good place,” Leone said. “We’ve got to make sure that we continue to improve, and just make sure our preparation every day is what it needs to be.”
