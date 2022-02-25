OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's basketball team clinched a spot in the SUNYAC Championship on Friday, jumping out to a quick start and cruising past SUNY New Paltz 94-60 in the semifinals.
"Our guys did a really good job tonight just focusing on what we needed to do," said Oswego State head coach Jason Leone. "We got on the glass a little bit, we got out and ran."
It was a contrast from the previous meeting between the teams, a 64-63 win for New Paltz on Feb. 11 that Leone said was "too much of a half-court game."
"Tonight, we kind of enforced our will a little bit more, and I think that was a big key to the game," Leone said.
Jeremiah Sparks scored six of the Lakers' first eight points, helping Oswego to an 8-2 lead in the opening two minutes. The margin grew to double digits after a basket from Julien Crittendon, and a 3-pointer from Devin Green put the Lakers ahead 21-9 just six and a half minutes in.
The opening minutes set the tone for the Lakers, with Sparks saying the team "never lost momentum" from there.
"We came in, we got a couple stops, got a couple buckets," Sparks said. "(We) got the crowd into it, got our bench into it, and just never lost momentum."
A three-point play from Sean St. Lucia cut Oswego's lead to eight, 25-17, with 10 minutes left in the first half, but the Lakers quickly pulled away before the break.
Oswego State finished the half on a 23-5 run, turning their strong defense into offense the other way. Crittendon and Green each hit threes during the stretch, with Christian Simmons and Jamal Achille among several Lakers who were able to get to the basket with ease.
A late bucket from Crittendon punctuated the first half for the Lakers, sending them to the break with a commanding 48-22 lead.
The second half was much of the same, with Sparks hitting an early three to extend the lead to 57-25. Kaleb Cook found a rhythm in the latter half, scoring 11 points, including a three that make it 74-41 with just under nine minutes to play.
Sean Edwards scored seven points in the second half, with Luke Van Slyke, Hunter Cole, and Marcus Shelton adding late buckets as Oswego State finished out a 94-60 victory, clinching a spot in Saturday's SUNYAC Championship.
Crittendon led all scorers, with 15 points for the Lakers. Sparks had 13 points and five rebounds, and Green had 12 points, while Achille and Cook each had 11. Brendan Mulson had seven points and five rebounds, Edwards added seven points, and Simmons recorded six points and eight rebounds for Oswego State.
Brandon Scott led New Paltz with 14 points. Solomon Neuhaus and Tyreik Frazier each added 10 points for the Hawks.
The Lakers will face SUNY Oneonta (18-8, 13-5 SUNYAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday for the conference title. Oswego State swept the regular-season series, winning 86-58 at home on Jan. 28, and 63-53 on the road Feb. 12.
Leone said the "number one key" to the championship game will be rebounding. Oneonta entered Friday's semifinals leading the SUNYAC in rebounds per game (44.4).
"We've got to keep them off the glass. We have got to make sure that we set the terms of the game physically," said Leone. "... We've got to use our depth and get out into the open floor. I think that's where we excel. ... We're better when the tempo's up and we're playing up-tempo, and that starts with our defense."
Leone emphasized the fact that despite sweeping the regular-season series, the Lakers aren't taking any opponent lightly, with Sparks saying it will take "everything we've got" to win Saturday's title game.
"Our hearts, our effort, everything," said Sparks. "(We) can't leave anything else out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.