OSWEGO — Both the Oswego State men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up wins at Max Ziel Gymnasium over non-conference opponents Tuesday.
The women’s team defeated SUNY Delhi 75-39 behind a team-leading 13 points from Diamond Pickett. She also recorded 16 rebounds in the contest. Diamond was followed by Elaina Johnson’s 12 points and Chastin Giles’ 10 points.
Also scoring for the Lakers were Danielle Caivana (8), Laila Elor (8), Shania Iglesias (8), Logan Castiglione (4), Logan Nyemcheck (4), Peyton Daeffler (4), Caitie Lilly (2) and Kennedi Lavalley (2).
The Lakers totaled 62 rebounds in the game where they never gave up the lead. Logan Castiglione recorded the first two points for Oswego State. Delhi didn’t score until there were five minutes left in the first quarter. By that point, the Lakers had already thrown 14 points on the board.
Oswego State (2-1) travels to Morrisville for the Morrisville Tournament this weekend, with a Friday contest against SUNY Poly and a Saturday tilt against Morrisville State. League play doesn’t begin until Nov. 30.
Jeremiah Sparks had 18 points in the men’s team’s 82-67 win over Clarkson University. Kaleb Cook and Julien Crittendon both added 15 points while Brendan Mulson chipped in 12 points.
The Lakers went 21-27 at the charity stripe, with Sparks going 6-for-6 and Cook going 6-for-8.
Sparks and Mulson also recorded eight rebounds each.
Rounding out the scoring for Oswego State included Jordan Brown (9), Jamal Achille (6), Ahkee Anderson (5) and Devin Green (2).
The Lakers (3-0) take on host Nazareth College on Tuesday before beginning conference play on Nov. 30 against SUNY Cortland.
