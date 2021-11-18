Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Periods of rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.