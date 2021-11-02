ONEONTA — The No. 6 Oswego State men’s soccer team upset No. 3 SUNY Oneonta after penalty kicks in the SUNYAC quarterfinal matchup Saturday.
Ninety regulation minutes plus two 10-minute overtime periods weren’t enough to settle the 1-1 tie. The Lakers won the penalty kick shootout 5-4 to advance to the semifinals.
The Red Dragons opened the scoring with Ethan Brunell at 26:51 of the first half. The Lakers tied it at just about 18 minutes into the second half after Kieran Gilroy found Hajoon Lee, who hit the bottom right corner of the net to tie the game.
After the remainder of regulation and the overtime periods remained scoreless, both Oneonta and Oswego State’s Caleb Munski scored on the first PK attempt. Each team was successful until Oneonta’s fourth shooter hit the top right corner of the crossbar, throwing the ball back into the field.
Brendan Murphy scored the sealing PK shot past the Red Dragons’ goaltender for the victory.
The Lakers travel to SUNY New Paltz, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Wednesday for the semifinal matchup. The other semifinal game is between No. 1 SUNY Cortland and No. 4 Buffalo State.
The SUNYAC championship game is scheduled for Saturday.
