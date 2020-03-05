ALFRED — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team was down 10-9 in the fourth period, but three-straight goals from Weston Gray, Liam Dollard and Kyle Bacon lifted the Lakers to a 12-11 win over Alfred University on Wednesday.
The Lakers took a 7-5 lead into halftime. The Saxons squeezed out 6-5 run in the second half, including a goal from Jack McNaney. Oswego State held on for the win.
Jack Delany and Gray each scored three goals for Oswego State. Bacon and Dollard both chipped in two goals, while Dan Doolan and Ryan Dumont contributed goals.
Tim Schof provided three assists, and Gray had two. Kevin O’Donnell chalked up 10 saves in goal for the Lakers.
For the Saxons, Cale Donegan led all scorers with four goals. Paul Forte notched three goals, and McNaney contributed two goals.
Oswego State (2-0) is at Morrisville State this Saturday at noon.
