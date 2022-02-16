OSWEGO — It was a rollercoaster of a weekend for the Oswego State men’s basketball team, suffering their first SUNYAC loss of the season Friday, and clinching the #1 seed and home court advantage in the conference tournament Saturday.
Friday saw the Lakers’ 17-game win streak snapped, with SUNY New Paltz pulling off the 64-63 upset at home.
“I thought they were really physical with us,” said Oswego State head coach Jason Leone of the Hawks. “I think that, offensively, they drove the ball well against us. One of the things that we emphasized to our guys going into the game was that they were going to try to do that.”
Leone said the Lakers “made some mistakes in the first half with coverages.”
“Schematically, (we) made some technical mistakes when we were supposed to be switching,” Leone said. “We didn’t get out on one of their shooters a couple times.”
New Paltz, who led by two at halftime, scored the eventual game-winner on a Brandon Scott layup with 9.6 seconds remaining.
“The end of the game, the game got close and we didn’t execute,” said Leone. “We had some turnovers, some missed free throws. All those things led to us getting beat. But, credit to them. New Paltz played really well, they played emotionally charged.”
Jeremiah Sparks led Oswego State with 15 points in the loss. Ahkee Anderson had 12 points, and Jamal Achille added 10 for the Lakers. Scott, who hit the go-ahead basket, led the Hawks with 14 points off the bench.
Prior to Friday, the Lakers hadn’t lost a game since Nov. 23 (67-65 vs Nazareth).
The team ensured the feeling wouldn’t last long, however, regrouping to beat SUNY Oneonta 63-53 on Saturday in what Leone said was “maybe our most important day of the year, of the season.”
“We had a little bit of a gut punch, losing on Friday,” Leone said. “The team played incredibly determined, and had a really strong will on Saturday.”
While Leone said Saturday’s win “wasn’t a pretty game,” it was a welcome response to Friday’s loss and an important victory for the Lakers. With the win over Oneonta, Oswego State clinched the #1 seed and home court advantage in the SUNYAC tournament.
“Our guys, we really played with a lot of enthusiasm and togetherness,” said Leone. “Oneonta’s a very talented team, big and strong and physical. We did what we had to do. That was a great win.”
Devin Green had 19 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Lakers. Sparks had 10, while Brendan Mulson and Achille each added nine points.
The Lakers (21-2, 15-1 SUNYAC) end their regular season this weekend, hosting SUNY Brockport at 7:30 p.m. Friday and SUNY Fredonia at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Eagles (15-6, 10-5 SUNYAC) won five straight games entering a Tuesday contest with Fredonia. Oswego State won the first meeting, 85-58, on Dec. 4.
With the inaugural meetings against Brockport and Fredonia coming in the opening weeks of December, Leone said this weekend will be “unique” due how much time has passed since the teams last squared off.
“This is a unique weekend, because we haven’t played these teams since the first semester,” said Leone, who noted that Brockport has been playing well as of late. “They’re athletic. ... They have a couple exceptional players. We’re going to have to play really well to win in that game.”
After the meeting with the Golden Eagles, Oswego State turns its attention to Saturday, for the team’s regular-season finale and Senior Day celebration. The Lakers currently have six seniors: Eric Sanfilippo, Julien Crittendon, Hunter Cole, Louis Fedullo, Brendan Mulson, and Christian Simmons.
Leone said the first meeting with Fredonia, a 63-48 win on Dec. 11, was relatively even after a big start for Oswego State.
“When we went out there, we won by 15. But we got up 17-0 in the first five, six minutes of the game, and then they beat us the rest of the game,” said Leone. “ They run a similar offense to New Paltz, which gave us some problems defending.”
Leone acknowledged that the Senior Day ceremony often makes for an “emotional” day, saying the Lakers will need to manage those feelings over the weekend.
“Managing those emotions can sometimes be hard for teams,” Leone said. “We’re going to have to have a really good day on Saturday to win that game as well.
“I’m looking forward to the weekend. We’ll have our alums back, and obviously senior weekend, it’s going to be a fun weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.