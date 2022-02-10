OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has rolled through the SUNYAC this season, but this weekend brings possibly their toughest test yet.
The Lakers (20-1, 14-0 SUNYAC), the 14th-ranked team in the Division III national poll, travel for a pair of road games against two of the top teams in the conference over the weekend. Oswego State will play SUNY New Paltz (12-8, 9-5 SUNYAC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and SUNY Oneonta (14-7, 10-4 SUNYAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oswego State head coach Jason Leone said it will be “critical” that the team keeps its enthusiasm at a high as the season moves on.
“There’s got to be buy-in that there’s still improvement to be had,” said Leone. “The second that we think that we’ve got it all figured out and talent is enough, that’s when we’re going to be incredibly vulnerable. So, consistency in our practice habits is important. Humility is important.”
With four SUNYAC regular season games remaining, the Lakers can clinch the #1 seed in the conference tournament with their next win. The team currently holds a four-game lead over Oneonta for the top spot.
“Little by little, we talk to the team about different things that we still have left to accomplish,” said Leone. “Obviously the home court advantage is one thing.”
Leone mentioned the “backup” plan of an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, should the Lakers not win the SUNYAC championship, and also discussed the possibility of hosting a regional in the NCAA tournament.
“We’re playing for a lot,” Leone said. “Every game’s going to have meaning.”
In the days leading up to the contests with New Paltz and Oneonta, Leone said the team has been practicing its zone offense, in anticipation of the way teams may elect to defend the Lakers.
In regards to Friday’s game, Leone highlighted the Hawks’ Rylan Blondo as a player the Lakers will need to key in on defensively. Blondo enters the weekend averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
“He’s a unique-style player because he’s able to hit threes, but even at his size he’s a good driving player,” said Leone. “He’s got a crafty game where you’ve really got to kind of stay on your feet when you guard him.”
Blondo had 10 points, on 5 of 10 shooting, in the first meeting between the two teams (an 82-53 win for the Lakers on Jan. 29).
The Lakers’ weekend trip continues on Saturday, with the matchup against Oneonta. Oswego State won the first meeting, 86-58, at home on Jan. 28.
Leone said his team will have to crash the boards well against the Red Dragons, who lead the SUNYAC with a team average of 44.2 rebounds per game. Oswego State ranks second in the category with an average of 44.0 per game.
“Their style is very unique,” said Leone. “Their game is predicated on rebounding. They send basically every guy to the offensive glass. … The rebounding is a huge, huge thing against them. We’ve got to do a good job of keeping them off the glass.”
