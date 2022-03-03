OSWEGO — Just six days removed from winning the SUNYAC Championship, morale around the Oswego State men’s basketball team has been high. However, as an NCAA Tournament first round matchup with Hood College approaches, head coach Jason Leone said the team must stay focused on the task at hand.
“There’s always a euphoria that goes with winning your conference, right?” said Leone. “You cut down the nets, you’ve got a lot of attention and smiles, and it’s exciting.”
But Leone acknowledged balancing the excitement while also maintaining focus can be a “fine line as a coach,” saying the team needs to set aside their SUNYAC victory for now.
“You’ve got to find a way to put that aside for a little while. We’ll reflect back on the SUNYAC Championship after the season’s over,” Leone said. “But right now, we’ve got another really, really good opponent that’s waiting to play us.”
That opponent, Hood College, earned an automatic berth to the tournament by winning the MAC Commonwealth Championship, defeating Eastern University 75-71 in the title game last weekend. The Blazers are 20-6 on the season, and went 14-2 in conference play.
Hood is led by a pair of senior twin brothers, Mason and Evan Wang. Mason Wang is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game, shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.3% from the 3-point line. Evan Wang enters the tournament averaging 14.1 points on 48.7% shooting (45.7% from three).
As a team, Hood causes significant damage from behind the arc, shooting a combined 38.1% from the 3-point line on 12.9 attempts per game.
The Blazers rank 12th in Division III in 3-point percentage, fourth in 3-point attempts per game, and sixth in total 3-point attempts, according to NCAA.com.
“They’re a very loose team offensively,” said Leone of Hood. “They are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, in terms of percentage, in terms of makes, and in terms of attempts.”
While the Lakers’ head coach said guarding the 3-point line will naturally be a big key defensively for Oswego State, Leone noted the Blazers’ shooting ability means the Lakers will also need to play strong one-on-one defense.
“We’ve got to be able to guard the ball one-on-one, because obviously they have guys that can shoot, you’re not able to help much on the dribble,” Leone said. “We’re going to have to do a good job and guard the ball one-on-one.”
Leone also mentioned Hood’s zone defense as another factor, as well as rebounding. The Blazers have been outrebounded by an average of 3.8 boards per game this season, while Oswego State ranks 20th in Division III in rebounds per game (43.78), according to NCAA.com.
The first-round matchup between the two teams will take place at 3:05 p.m. Friday at Tarble Pavilion in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, the home of site host Swarthmore College. While the Lakers had hoped they would host the tournament’s opening weekend at Max Ziel Gymnasium, Leone said there’s no “ducking anybody” come March.
“You get to this time of year, and you’re going to play really good teams,” said Leone. “Obviously, the preference is to play at home, but it’s really hard to get one of the 16 host sites.”
Nazareth College, the Empire 8 Conference champion, earned one of those 16 host sites. The Golden Flyers also have a head-to-head victory against the Lakers, winning 67-65 on Nov. 23.
“I thought (Nazareth) was the only team in our region that could’ve possibly passed us by, because of that head-to-head win,” Leone said. “And they did. So, credit to them. But in no way, shape, or form do I think that will be a deterrent to how far we could advance in this tournament. Whether we’re at home or away, we’re going to play good teams.”
After spending the last two days working on the team’s game plan, Oswego State will head to Swarthmore today, making a pair of stops to practice and eat before arriving in town. Friday’s first-round game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
Leone said he told the players “it’s their team” heading into the tournament.
“It’s their decision, it’s their season, how far they want this thing to go,” said Leone.
