OSWEGO — For a season that began “cautiously optimistic,” it’s now the biggest game of the season: the Oswego State men’s hockey team travels to SUNY Geneseo for the SUNYAC championship game with a 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena.
This season has been all about growth. The Lakers started in October with 21 new players — with some players having never played college hockey prior to this season — and it’s been an uphill climb since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.
And now, the Lakers have confidence.
“(The players) have gained personal confidence,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “A lot of them before, I’m not really sure they understood their role and what they have to do. Roles are more defined. Guys are clear on what it is that we expect.”
Oswego State and Geneseo have already met twice this season, with the Knights coming out on top both times. The first game in November at the Debroah F. Stanley Arena was a 6-3 win for the Knights.
The return trip to the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena resulted in a 4-2 victory for Geneseo. The Knights did score three goals in the first period before Oswego State slowly climbed back. Turnovers in the Lakers’ own defensive zone — where Geneseo became opportunistic — were costly, resulting in the early deficit.
Gosek mentioned it comes down to a mental game: making smart and simple decisions while just playing Laker hockey.
“That’s why I think less is more as far as putting unnecessary pressure on our guys,” he said. “The approach we’re having is, ‘Listen, we’re finally to where we wanted to be. Your body of work over the course of the year has gotten you into the championship game. And now you have an opportunity to play for your league championship.’ It’s a great opportunity and a fun environment.”
Even though it was a loss, the coaching staff was pleased with the way Oswego State played in the second and third periods in the February loss. The second period was a 1-1 tie, while the Lakers were the only team to score in the third period — technically winning the frame 1-0.
“The last time we left there, we had confidence,” assistant coach Jon Whitelaw said.
But after both contests, Gosek noted Oswego State still hadn’t played its best game against the Knights.
“If the last two games with them we had played our best game and not gotten it done, I don’t think I would feel the way I feel now. I don’t know if we can be successful even playing the best game we can,” he said. “But we’ve been a far cry from playing (our best). I know, good teams expose your weaknesses. The weaknesses we had were self-inflicted turnovers in our own end or on our power play that have resulted in us not being effective.”
The Lakers are coming off a 4-0 shutout over SUNY Cortland Wednesday in the league semifinals. Alex DiCarlo opened the scoring just 23 seconds in while Shane Bull, Tommy Cahill and Tyler Flack rounded out the scoring.
Steven Kozikoski made 29 saves for Oswego State.
“Can (Kozikoski) have that (kind of performance) back-to-back? There’s certainly no reason to believe that he can’t,” Gosek said. “If he plays that way again, I like our chances. I liked the way we played (Wednesday). … We kept everything to the outside.”
Geneseo — the No. 3 team in the nation — defeated Brockport State 3-1 Wednesday to advance to the championship game. While it was a seemingly close game, the Knights do have a heavy amount of firepower, including first-year player Peter Morgan, who has 40 points in 25 games this season.
The Knights, as a whole, average 4.72 goals per game, while allowing just 1.59. Their power play, sitting at 27.9%, has also proven itself to be a dangerous weapon against any team.
The Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena is also a tough place to play, Gosek mentioned. And prior to February, only a handful of players had experienced the atmosphere as the opposing team first-hand.
“It’s (a) nameless, faceless (opponent). That’s how we have to approach this (game) and play,” Gosek said. “You’re going to have lulls in the game. You’re going to have segments of the game where you’ve got to fight through. … You’ve got to follow up when they score with a good shift. That’s going to be huge.”
And, as Gosek has harped on all season long: the focus is still internal.
“Geneseo’s a good team but we played sub-standard. If we make those same mistakes, it’ll be the same outcome,” he said. “If we clean those mistakes up and we can make our breaks and stay disciplined and get some puck bounces that we work for, we can make it a game.”
