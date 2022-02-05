OSWEGO – There’s only two words that could describe the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 7-3 win over Brockport State Friday.
Offensive onslaught.
Goals were aplenty at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena, at least in the first 20 minutes of action. Alex DiCarlo opened the scoring just three-and-a-half minutes into the opening frame after picking up a rebound from Travis Broughman.
But then Brockport went back-to-back at Andrew Harley at 6:40 and then Mitchell Parsons at 8:39. Both goals dribbled past goaltender Steven Kozikoski’s, and Harley’s came at almost a 90-degree angle from the goal line.
Oswego State tacked on three more goals with Tyler Flack after he got a neutral-zone pass, skated past Brockport defenders and had a shot that hit the crossbar and went straight down with 10:52 left in the period.
Mac Lewis scored less than 30 seconds later after shoving a puck through the five-hole of Brockport’s Nolan Egbert, then Tommy Cahill got a shot past Egbert with 7:55 left in the period.
Nolan King recorded one more goal for Brockport before the period expired with a deflection goal right in front that got past Kozikoski with 3:17 left in the first.
“It was a wide-open first (period). It was great for the fans. Not so great for the coaches,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “It’s fun to watch, but it’s high-risk. You play a high-risk game, you’re going to give up chances and they capitalized.”
Things started to tame down on the scoreboard, at least, as the game went on. Shane Bull threw a puck at the net from the boards on the goal line that deflected off of Flack’s skates with 15:23 left in the second period.
Troy Robillard picked up a loose puck in the slot and ripped a shot past Egbert at 15:16 of the second period, making it 5-3 Lakers.
“We’ve been trying to be too fancy and snipe everything. It was nice to keep it simple. Hard-working, drive the net, make their defense have to react and get some lucky bounces and make their bounces, while getting some rebounds off of it,” Gosek said. “If you don’t have a great angle and you’re outside at the top of the circles, get pucks off the pads and crash the net hard for rebounds. That’s been our mentality the last few weeks.”
The third period, though, the craziness started to pick up – and instead of the scoreboard, the penalty box started filling up with some post-whistle penalties and some “extracurriculars” after the play. Brockport killed all for of its penalties and Oswego State killed its pair.
Gosek added the positive was that “nobody got hurt and nobody got ejected.”
“We’ll take it. We need to work on our discipline,” he said. “The teams that advance at the end of the year are the most disciplined teams. We’ll focus on it and get better.”
Oswego State wasn’t done scoring yet. Cahill added another buffer goal with just five seconds left in the game after he took a low shot that got past the pads of Egbert, finalizing the 7-3 score.
“I don’t want say we’re a goal-scoring team, but it’s nice to have a little cushion and a little breathing room,” Gosek said.
Kozikoski made 24 saves in net, while Oswego State threw 52 shots on net. Egbert stopped 45 of them.
“Koz was fighting it, by his own admittance. The positive is, I thought he started tracking the puck better. The threw a lot of pucks to the net from weird angles,” Gosek said. “The first one went in, it was just uncharacteristic of him. You can’t be perfect every game. Many times, he saved our butts. Tonight, he had a little bit of a rough start then settled in and the guys responded.”
The game against Brockport was also the Lakers’ Senior Night, recognizing its senior members: Kozikoski, Broughman, Lewis, Ryan Bunka, Tyler Antonucci and Josh LeBlanc.
“To stick through last year, for any athlete, not playing is difficult. They watched the senior class last year not get to play,” Gosek said. “These guys, they have a different appreciation for getting to practice and getting to play. The health of our school is better so that can compete. For our guys, they realize how good that is.”
Oswego State (15-4-1, 10-1-1 SUNYAC) has won seven consecutive games and takes on the No. 2 team in the country Saturday, SUNY Geneseo. The Knights are coming off a 2-0 loss to SUNY Cortland Friday.
“I said to the team, ‘Let’s not focus on, we’ve got to win. Let’s focus on how we play.’ The last time, it was self-inflicted. We didn’t play well, and they were opportunistic,” Gosek said. “I think we’re a better team. Hopefully our body of work and the way in which we’ve practiced will make a game of it. Hopefully we can be competitive with them.”
