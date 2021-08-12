OSWEGO — After a canceled 2020-21 campaign, the Oswego State athletics website dropped the 2021-22 schedule for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
The last time the Lakers took the ice was on March 7, 2020, against SUNY Geneseo in the SUNYAC championship game. The Knights won 4-1 at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena, and there was no NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego State starts its season with an exhibition game against Utica College at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena on Oct. 16.
It has a second pre-season game against Carleton University, a university based out of Ottawa, which competes in the U Sports league in Canada.
The game against the Ravens is set for Oct. 23, which is also friends and family weekend at SUNY Oswego.
The regular season kicks off with a couple non-league games against Hobart College (Oct. 29) and Elmira College (Oct. 30). The game against the Statesmen is home, while the Lakers will travel to the Soaring Eagles.
Oswego State has five consecutive SUNYAC contests starting on Nov. 5 with a game at SUNY Potsdam. The Lakers travel to Plattsburgh State (Nov. 6) and Brockport State (Nov. 13), while they host SUNY Cortland (Nov. 12) in between. It is also TEAL night against the Red Dragons.
The Lakers host conference rival SUNY Geneseo on Nov. 20 for the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” for the Toys for Tots program.
Following the slew of league games, Oswego State travels to Williams College (Nov. 27 and 28) and SUNY Canton (Dec. 3), followed by a home game with Morrisville State on Dec. 4. The final game of the first half of the season is at Nazareth College on Dec. 11 against former Laker head coach George Roll.
Oswego State kicks off the new year with the Oswego State Hockey Classic. This year, Augsburg University, Skidmore College and Canton will participate. The Lakers take on Augsburg in the opening round.
The Lakers have one more non-league game at Utica College (Jan. 9) before closing out the regular season with 10 straight SUNYAC tilts. The conference games start with three home games against Buffalo State (Jan. 14), Potsdam (Jan. 21) and Plattsburgh (Jan. 22). The game against the Cardinals is the annual Whiteout Weekend game.
Cortland hosts Oswego State on Jan. 28, quickly followed by a home game against SUNY Fredonia the next night.
Oswego State has a home-and-away weekend against Brockport (Feb. 4) and SUNY Geneseo (Feb. 5) before a mid-week game at Morrisville State on Feb. 9.
The regular season closes with two road games in western New York against Fredonia (Feb. 18) and Buffalo State (Feb. 19). League playoffs begin on Feb. 23, while the NCAAs start on March 12.
