OSWEGO — After the announcement of a new goaltender, two skaters committed to the Oswego State men’s hockey team, which now has three official recruits for the 2022-23 season.
Lex Friesen and Drake Semrad, both from the Richmond Generals in the USPHL Premier, will hit the shores of Lake Ontario in the fall.
Semrad, a left-handed defenseman, is a Middleton, Wisconsin, native who stands at 5-foot-7. This is his first season with Richmond. He’s recorded 22 points in 32 games. Previously, he was with the South Shore Kings, splitting time with the program’s NCDC team and USPHL Premier team.
With the former, he had one point in seven games. In the USPHL Premier team, he tallied 28 points in 17 games. In 2019-20 with the NCDC squad, he had seven points in 45 games. Assuming all eligible players return next year, he’d be the third left-hander on the blue line for Oswego State next season.
Friesen, of Brandon, Manitoba, is a 5-foot-10 forward, who shoots left-handed. This is his first year with the Generals, as well. He has 22 points in 28 points.
Last year, he split time in the KIJHL with the Kamloops Storm (two points in two games) along with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL (one point in 11 games).
Friesen and Semrad are the second and third Richmond Generals to join Oswego State in recent years.
Captain Travis Broughman played in Richmond before going to the CCHL to play for the Carleton Place Canadians the year before coming to Oswego State.
The two new recruits join Cal Schell, a goaltender, who announced his commitment to the Lakers Monday.
