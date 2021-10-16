OSWEGO — Laker men’s hockey officially returns to the ice today in their first exhibition against Utica College.
And the excitement that was around the team during its media day, also the team’s first day back on the ice in a couple years during a captains’ practice, still hasn’t changed.
Now, the players get to, hopefully, do it in front of a large crowd.
“We’re going under the premise it’s going to be packed and exciting,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “We want a good experience for the guys. It only helps build excitement. … We just have to enjoy it and be grateful we’re getting to play at all.”
Utica was one of the few teams that played last season, taking part in an abbreviated 10-game campaign. The Pioneers’ season (8-2, 7-1 United Collegiate Hockey Conference) ended in the UCHC semifinals to Elmira College in triple overtime.
From last season’s roster, only three players left the program — two by graduation, including UCHC Player of the Year Conor Landrigan.
With just six freshmen on the roster, plus the advantage of playing last year, Gosek said Utica is “more polished.”
“They have more guys on the same page than we do,” he said. “The better teams we can face, that’s what we need. That’s the reality. We want to compete. We’ve got to be able to go against those kinds of teams.”
Since it is the first exhibition game for Oswego State, Gosek added that the focus will be internal. There may be a few things that the coaching staff shows the Lakers on film, but the contest will primarily be about seeing who can play in what situations.
All but a few players will play in the exhibition today, according to Gosek. The three goaltenders — Steven Kozikoski, Richie Parent and Eric Green — will all get one period of play.
“We’re wide open, the coaching staff, because we’re trying to see what we have. See what the new guys can do, see where the returners are at, evaluate the goalies, see who should be on special teams, and so on,” Gosek said. “We want to make sure they’re prepared enough and we’re not worried about throwing a ton of them.”
Oswego State has 21 players that, prior to this week, hadn’t practiced or played for the Lakers yet — 15 of which are from last year’s recruiting class, and then the six new players this season. Gosek mentioned the coaching staff has been trying not to “over-complicate” things or have “paralysis by analysis.”
“There’s a lot to work with. … Not having a year to work with the guys that were here last year, trying to break them out of some bad habits maybe they had in junior. I wouldn’t say bad habits, but just habits of things we don’t do here, or things the way we want to play,” Gosek said. “We’re trying to delicately teach and let them get comfortable, let them get touches at a higher rate of speed, the way that we’re used to doing things, as opposed to what they experienced with the captains’ practices.”
Gosek said he’ll be looking for players who can “think under pressure.”
“There’s going to be breakdowns and there’s going to be mistakes. Not to say that’s OK, but it’s going to happen. Those are great video clips for next week to try to improve during the week and get ready for Canton. It’s a process,” he said. “It starts in our own end, trying to play team defense and trying to stress the important of starting it in our own end. … Five days of practice with the game Saturday, it’s the right amount of time to, then, evaluate and judge what we have. I’m glad we have that game coming.”
