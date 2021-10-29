OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said the Lakers “clearly were better” in their game against SUNY Canton Saturday, resulting in a 9-1 win.
But, as the regular season begins with a home game against Hobart College today and a road game at Elmira College Saturday, Gosek added the team is still a little behind where it would be in a “normal” October.
That “normal” wouldn’t have involved a year off with the COVID-19 pandemic and 20-plus players that are new to the Oswego State program.
The win also provided some much needed confidence for the team, according to Gosek, for them to “start feeling good about themselves and not start second guessing or have any of those negative thoughts creep in.”
“Not to blame it on COIVD, but a year off had its effects on players individually with their confidence and them feeling comfortable. I think they’re back where they’re not thinking about that anymore,” Gosek said. “Having the year off, there was some rust on the hands, the skates, whatever. I think we’re close to (where we should be). We’re getting there. It’ll be a whole different dynamic come Friday night, playing four (forward) lines as opposed to five or six.”
The Lakers had 11 different players record at least one point in the win over the Roos. Josh LeBlanc led the team with four points (three goals and an assist). Trent Grimshaw, who was on the same line as LeBlanc, added four points as well (one goal and three assists). Both played on the team’s fourth line in the exhibition.
Gosek mentioned that in the past, the coaching staff considered LeBlanc a “secondary scorer.” But with this year’s clean slate after the year off, everyone has a chance to change what their role is.
“With cohesiveness and chemistry, LeBlanc, Lewis and Grimshaw, who would’ve known those three would kind of gel together and have a very productive offense,” Gosek said. “You try to be true to your word of rewarding guys that are showing you something in practice or in games, and then giving them enough time to sink or swim here. Luckily, (that line) is swimming and they were very good on Saturday night.”
With all three goaltenders playing against the Roos as well, the decision of a starting goaltender for the game against Hobart was going to be made Thursday night, according to Gosek. He didn’t give any insight as to who would be starting when speaking on Wednesday.
Eric Green played the first period, making three saves, followed by Richie Parent in the middle frame. He stopped five shots, allowing one goal. Steven Kozikoski made two saves in the regulation period.
“We’d like to see someone grab it and run here. But, at this point, our opinion is that you could throw a blanket over all of them. We’re comfortable with any of the three,” Gosek said. “We’ll put the guy in that we think gives us the best chance to be successful Friday night. Evaluate after that and move forward with Saturday.”
Oswego State’s regular season begins with the stout opponents of Hobart and Elmira. The Statesmen played three games last season but have typically been ranking in the top 10 for Division III over the last few years.
During the 2019-2020 season, Hobart defeated the Lakers in the quarterfinals of the Division III tournament.
Elmira won the United Collegiate Hockey Conference during last year’s abbreviated season. Oswego State fell to the Soaring Eagles in Jan. 2020 for the first time since the 2014 season.
“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. … We will have a better idea of where we stack up,” Gosek said. “There’s a lot of teams that feel pretty strongly about starting off on the road. You build unity.”
In both teams’ complete campaigns during the 2019-20 season, Hobart averaged 4.1 goals per game, while Elmira had 3.7 goals per game.
In the Soaring Eagles’ 15-game season last year, the team’s top 12 scorers were all either freshmen or sophomores, including all first-year players in the top three. Shawn Kennedy recorded 17 points.
Gosek said the Lakers’ defense needs to be the “No. 1 priority this semester.”
“Not that it should change second semester, but the scoring will come. Our offense is a byproduct of us playing good defense and transitioning the puck,” he said. “(We need to be) willing to come all the way back and play a 200-foot game. All five players on the ice. That’s what it’s going to take this weekend with two good teams, both Hobart and Elmira.”
On top of building off-ice chemistry between players, and also players and coaches, on the road trip, Gosek also said this weekend will be a good measuring stick to begin the season.
After the two exhibition games, he added the team “got the most (they) could out of those first two weeks” with the two games and approximately 12 practices.
A lot of (the players), we’ve been working with them and we’ve known them. Now that you can actually have one-on-one personal discussions with video, with home life, with schoolwork, you really get to know players and know how they’re motivated or what they can do,” Gosek said. “Right now, I think the growth or bell curve, whatever you want to call it, we’re on a nice gradual, steady and positive incline. When will that level off? We hope it doesn’t for awhile.”
