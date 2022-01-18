OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey coaching staff had some question marks heading into the Friday game against Buffalo State. The Lakers didn’t practice until Wednesday, with COVID-19 protocols coming into play against the squad. Oswego State already had one game canceled — last Sunday at Utica College— and there were still going to be some players missing by the time Friday rolled around.
Oswego State, instead, hit the ground running with a 5-0 shutout over the Bengals at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
While goaltender Steven Kozikoski posted his second shutout of the season, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek also acknowledged his “defensive core,” moving the puck quickly in transition, allowing for more opportunities in the offensive zone.
“This time of year, it comes down to your seniors and their attitude, first and foremost, and leading by example,” Gosek said. “The defense kept it simple. They moved it north as quick as they could. It gave us a lot of opportunities and it put Buffalo State back on their heels.”
Not only did the defense create some offensive chances, but some blueliners also got involved in the action. Ryan Bunka opened the scoring just two minutes into the opening period after getting a pass from Travis Broughman.
Bunka ripped a shot in the slot, getting the puck past Emil Norrman. Tristan Francis and Quinn Warmuth also recorded goals for the Lakers. Francis took a long shot from the offensive blue line early in the second period.
Warmuth took a quick snap shot in the middle of the circle with 7:04 left in the game, giving Oswego State its fifth goal.
Rounding out the scoring were Shane Bull, who received a drop pass from Josh LeBlanc and shot the puck over the shoulder of Norrman, as well as Jackson Arcan.
“To get that much scoring from our defensive core, that’s certainly a positive,” Gosek said. “The guys were aggressive and that led to the second, third and fourth goals. ... We attacked with speed and got a lot of pucks to the net.”
Kozikoski recorded 35 saves for the shutout, including 16 alone in the third period. Oswego State had a few strong penalty kills in the second period, and another one late in the third, where “Koz had to make a few big saves, and he did,” Gosek added.
Gosek mentioned that even though Kozikoski didn’t see a “ton of Grade A (chances)” from Buffalo State, he “stood his ground” in the contest.
“It was a team effort. It starts with him being strong in net,” Gosek said. “The sign of a real good goalie is one that can keep focus when they’re not getting a lot of work.”
Travis Broughman (3), Connor Sleeth (2), Francis, Conor Smart, LeBlanc and Ryan Dickinson all recorded assists for the Lakers.
Having five different goal scorers, adding more depth to this team as league play continues, is a positive, Gosek mentioned.
That depth will come in handy during the Lakers’ annual Whiteout Weekend on Friday and Saturday. SUNY Potsdam comes to town the first night, followed by Plattsburgh State the second night.
Oswego State beat Potsdam and tied Plattsburgh earlier this season on the road.
But, as Gosek said, “if history is any indicator,” it doesn’t matter what the teams’ records are before the game: it’s always going to be a tough battle.
Oswego State (10-4-1, 5-1-1 SUNYAC) is trying to keep up with SUNY Cortland and SUNY Geneseo in the league standings, while Plattsburgh (9-5-3. 5-2-1 SUNYAC) is trying to do the same. Potsdam (1-12-0, 0-8-0 SUNYAC) is looking for its first league win of the season.
“Both of the teams, when they come in here, they’ll play extremely hard. We know that. We have to match that intensity,” Gosek said. “We’ve got to have our focus for Potsdam first. They played us extremely hard at the beginning of the year. We got out of there with the win, then the tie with Plattsburgh.
We need all six points to try to stay in the hunt with Geneseo and Cortland.”
