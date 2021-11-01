HORSEHEADS — It was a bunch of “moral victories” in the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 5-4 loss to Elmira College Saturday, ending its first non-conference weekend.
Head coach Ed Gosek said the Lakers competed harder against the Soaring Eagles than they did against Hobart College Friday, but giving up three goals in the first period without any response played a big factor in the defeat.
“You can’t spot any good team three goals. We dug ourselves out of it. I don’t want to say we ran out of gas. I thought we still controlled the play,” he said. “The positives outweight the negatives. I know the final score isn’t what we want. We never accept losing. But there were a lot of good things that came out of tonight.”
One of those good things was Oswego State being the “aggressors” for a majority of the game, Gosek added. Even with the fast-paced and physical style of play that the Lakers want to utilize, they only committed one penalty in the dying seconds of the game.
The Lakers also had the advantage on the faceoff and scored a power-play goal, while killing the lone penalty.
“All of those things are usually the indicators you’re going to be successful. Tonight, the scoreboard doesn’t read it,” Gosek said. “But I’m pleased with the progress we’re making.”
Oswego State consistently caused turnovers in the neutral zone and “took care of the puck” in its defensive zone. The forwards also drove the net hard, especially the forward line of Josh LeBlanc, Travis Broughman and Jared Nash.
Gosek highlighted the line of A.J. Ryan, Noah Bull and Conor Smart for bringing the team “the most energy” between creating some turnovers and drawing a few penalties.
“We rewarded LeBlanc. Not that playing with those guys was anything wrong. We tried to get Broughman and Nash going,” Gosek said. “Broughman started to get on track tonight. I thought LeBlanc brought them a lot of energy.”
After entering the second period down 3-0, LeBlanc rejuvenated the team with a goal when he found a loose puck near the goal. He scored with 11:25 left in the period to put the Lakers down by two.
Smart, just a couple minutes later, forced a turnover in Elmira’s defensive zone and was alone with the goaltender. He scored at 13:48 unassisted.
Alex DiCarlo found Broughman on the power play in the latter stages of the second period in the slot. Broughman got a shot that deflected over Elmira’s goaltender’s shoulder to tie the game 3-3.
But the Soaring Eagles scored with just 3.5 seconds left in the period after Jake Russo got a shot off right in the slot.
“The one at the end of the second, that was a kick in the gut. We had played extremely well,” Gosek said. “We gain the line and take the icing. Then a second play off the glass doesn’t get all the way out, we don’t have (our third forward) and they score the goal with a couple seconds left.”
Oswego State tied the game up once again at 7:19 of the third period after Connor Sleeth found Alex DiCarlo on a one-timer and the latter hit the top of the net, making the game 4-4.
But Elmira got the game-winning goal with three minutes left in the game off the stick of Nicholas Domitrovic, sealing the victory.
Steven Kozikoski — who entered the game starting the second period in relief of Richie Parent — made nine saves, allowing the two goals.
“I thought Koz came in off the bench and tracked the puck extremely well,” Gosek said. “We’ve got to play better team defense. We had some breakdowns for the (last) two (goals).”
The Lakers (0-2) start conference play this weekend with a two-game series on the road at SUNY Potsdam Friday and then Plattsburgh State Saturday. Gosek added that after some players “distinguished” themselves in the loss to Elmira, the coaching staff will “have a hard time taking them out at least for the next game.”
“Elmira’s a good team. They beat Utica and won the league championship. It’s not like they’re slouches. … I was pretty impressed with the way that we played,” Gosek said. “There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to continue to improve. Continue to push one another.”
